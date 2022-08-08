Bicyclist fatally hit by car along University Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one bicyclist killed after being hit by a car on 5800 University Blvd. W.

JSO reports that around 7:30 p.m., a man was riding a bicycle east on University Blvd. eastbound. inside the white lane.

A small white SUV was also driving eastbound, when for unknown reasons the bike made a sudden left turn across traffic. This resulted in the cyclist being killed at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

This marks the 116th traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year, according to JSO.

