The Region 5C Finals tournament to determine which three teams would advance to the Class C State Tournament got off to a rocky start over the weekend due to the rain. All first round games were supposed to be played at John Burch Park in Cannon Falls Saturday, but due to the persistent rain, they were all moved to Sunday. As a result, both Cannon Falls and Red Wing hosted first-round matchups on Sunday as well as the first round of consolation play. The winners bracket semifinal games were moved to Monday night and split between the two sites.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO