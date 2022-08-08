ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Hansan’ Holds Off ‘Emergency Declaration’ for Busy Korea Box Office Weekend

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Emergency Declaration ,” a timely Korean-made action thriller, flew to an opening weekend of $6.5 million. But it was old-fashioned naval actioner “ Hansan: Rising Dragon ” that stayed afloat at the top of the South Korean box office for a second week.

“Hansan,” a sequel to a 2014 record breaker, earned $9.18 million from over 1,600 screens, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). That was a week on week decrease of 32%. Its market share fell from 60% to 45%. Still, after 12 days in Korean cinemas, “Hansan” has accumulated $36.0 million and is now the fourth highest grossing film of the year to date.

“Emergency Declaration,” which had a special screening in Cannes last year, and had been rescheduled several times, finally got to fly on Wednesday. It took off strongly for distributor Showbox and topped the daily charts on Wednesday and Thursday. But the film flew into turbulence over the weekend when it came off second with $6.50 million from 1,718 screens and a market share of 32%. Over five days, it accumulated a quick $10.8 million.

Imax reported that the film scored $488,000 on Imax screens in Korea , the fifth strongest opening for a Korean film on the Imax circuit.

The effect of two high-performing local films was to keep cinemas busy. Nationwide Korea’s aggregate box office was $20.4 million, following a $22.0 million aggregate the previous weekend.

“Top Gun Maverick” earned $1.58 million in third place, extending its cumulative to a sky high $60.0 million since take-off on June 22, 2022.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” earned $1.34 million in fourth place, extending its three-week cumulative to $14.7 million.

Korean-made animation, “Pororo Movie – Dragon Castle Adventure” added $523,000 in its second weekend for an 11-day cumulative of $2.63 million.

Art-house detective thriller “Decision to Leave” added $393,000, building its case to $14.1 million after six weekends on release.

Korean sci-fi actioner “Alienoid” took $352,000 in its third weekend. Its cumulative now stands at $12.0 million.

New release Japanese animation “Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Little Star Wars 2021” took $156,000 over the weekend and $265,000 over its opening five days in eighth place. Ninth spot belonged to “Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween” with $89,000 over the weekend and $3.53 since release on July 13.

“The Hunt,” the 1980s-set espionage thriller directed by “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae will open officially on Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2022). But its previews on 12 screens were good enough for $48,000 and tenth place over the weekend.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Magnolia Pictures International Acquires Worldwide Rights to Edinburgh Title ‘Neon Spring,’ Reveals Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Magnolia Pictures International has acquired worldwide rights, including U.S. sales rights, to “Neon Spring” by writer-director Matīss Kaža (“One Ticket Please”). The film will have its world premiere at Edinburgh International Film Festival on Aug. 15. Set to strobe lights and a techno soundtrack, “Neon Spring” chronicles two months in the life of Laine, a college girl from a middle-class suburb in Latvia. As Laine’s father distances himself from his crumbling marriage and his family, Laine is unable to cope with the separation and discovers the edgy Riga party scene, where she...
MOVIES
Variety

Locarno Industry Attendance Soars and 9 Other Takes: Deals, Buzz Titles, ‘Medusa Deluxe,’ Jason Blum, New Mantras

Click here to read the full article. In its first full-on post-pandemic edition, Locarno roared back into action as an industry hub over Aug. 3-9, smashing attendance records with delegates at industry arm Locarno Pro soaring from 2019’s prior record of 1,040 to 1,300. That reflects the year-round work of festival artistic director Giona Nazzaro and industry head Markus Duffner at Locarno Pro, building on foundations laid by Nadia Dresti over 2010-19. Sky rocketing attendance also says much about the state of the international film industry as it is is rocked by titanic sea change propelled by global, regional and local...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Cruise, #GentleMinions Mania and the Endurance of ‘Elvis’: How Summer Movie Season Rebounded From COVID

Click here to read the full article. Movie theaters owe a debt of gratitude to Tom Cruise, who wouldn’t dare to let Paramount Pictures release his decades-in-the-making sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” on a streaming service in the height of the pandemic. You don’t have to closely follow the box office to know the action-packed blockbuster became a big-screen sensation, generating $663 million in the U.S. and $1.3 billion globally to date and exciting audiences in a way that would’ve even been rare before COVID. By the time the “Top Gun” follow-up leaves theaters, it’ll be within striking distance of “Black Panther”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Locarno Piazza Grande Entry ‘Piaffe’ Marks Artist Ann Oren’s First Feature – Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The first feature by Berlin-based visual artist and filmmaker Ann Oren, which is titled “Piaffe,” is launching on Aug. 11 from the Locarno Film Festival’s Piazza Grande. Described by the director as “a love letter to the less recognized magicians of cinema and a playful celebration of otherness,” this German film is produced by Kristof Gerega, Sophie Ahrens and Fabian Altenried of Berlin-based Schuldenberg Films. Beijing-based Rediance, as previously announced, has taken international sales. “When her sibling Zara suffers a nervous breakdown, the introvert Eva is forced to take on Zara’s job as a foley artist....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean#Kobis#The Korean Film Council#Imax
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘Titanic’ as Seventh-Highest Grossing Release in Domestic Box Office History

Click here to read the full article. Hook, line and sinker. “Top Gun: Maverick” has toppled “Titanic” as the seventh-biggest film ever at the domestic box office, earning $662 million in ticket sales. For Paramount, “Top Gun: Maverick” has also overtaken “Titanic” as the studio’s biggest film in its 110-year history. However, James Cameron’s disaster epic is still outpacing Tom Cruise’s fighter-jet adventure outside of North America with $1.5 billion at the international box office and $2.2 billion globally. Impressively, “Top Gun: Maverick” has sold a similar number of tickets overseas as it has domestically, with the film’s international tally standing at...
MOVIES
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
Variety

Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor, Dies at 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died early Sunday morning. He was 83 years old. No further details about Mosley’s death are available at this time. Mosley’s daughter confirmed the news of his death through a tribute post on her Facebook. “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Fellows, a street racer and cast member of the Discovery series “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a car accident on Sunday, Variety has confirmed. He was 41. Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning. “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson told Variety. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Hollywood: ‘We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You’

Click here to read the full article. Jane Lynch, Antonio Banderas, Lea Salonga, Gabrielle Union, George Takei and more have posted tributes to “Grease” star and singer Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday at 73 years old. In addition to John Travolta, who shared a heartfelt post about his “Grease” co-star on Instagram, other actors, directors and members of Hollywood took to social media to remember Newton-John’s career. On Monday, Newton-John’s husband announced that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California…surrounded by family and friends,” adding that she was “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30...
MUSIC
Variety

Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo Join Action-Comedy ‘Clean-Up Crew’ — Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo and Antonio Banderas have joined the cast of “Clean-Up Crew,” an action-comedy from Yale Entertainment. Directed by Jon Keeyes, “Clean-Up Crew” focuses on a crime scene clean-up team that discovers a cash-filled briefcase at a crime sight. The discovery pits them into battle with a crime boss, hitman and corrupt government agents searching for the cash. Meyers and Leo play the heads of the clean-up crew, while Banderas plays the crime boss looking for the briefcase. The film shot in Ireland, and recently wrapped production. Matthew Rogers wrote the script...
MOVIES
Variety

Donald Trump Says FBI Searched His Mar-a-Lago Estate

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI conducted a search of his home at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla. According to the New York Times, two people familiar with the matter said the search seemed to be focused on classified documents that Trump brought with him to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House. The Associated Press reports that the Justice Department had been investigating if Trump still had records in his possession after the National Archives and Records Administration said it found 15 boxes of classified material at the estate. The former...
PALM BEACH, FL
Variety

Jill Biden to Introduce National Geographic’s ‘America’s National Parks’ (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden will be introducing National Geographic’s latest series “America’s National Parks,” set to premiere Aug. 29. Narrated by Garth Brooks, the five-part docuseries celebrates the world-famous and lesser-known national parks across the U.S., from Yosemite to Big Bend National Park. The series will first be introduced by Dr. Biden from the Grand Canyon. “America’s national parks are full of unrivaled natural beauty, geological wonders, cultural history and amazing wildlife,” Dr. Biden said as part of her introduction to the series. “Each national park connects people to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Neve Campbell: Unfair ‘Scream 6’ Offer Would Not Have Been the Same ‘If I Were a Man’

Click here to read the full article. Neve Campbell shocked the “Scream” fandom when she announced June 6 that she would not be returning for the upcoming sixth “Scream” movie, making it the first installment in the long-running horror franchise not to star Campbell. The actor said at the time that the offer to star in “Scream 6” did not properly “equate” to the value she brings to the franchise. Now Campbell tells People that she believes her offer for “Scream 6” would not have come in so low if she were a man. “I did not feel that what I...
MOVIES
Variety

Mariah Carey Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Remembers Singing ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ Onstage With Her

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey joins the massive outpouring of admiration and love for the late Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday, Aug. 8 at 73 years old. Through a thread of tweets, Carey recalled the moment she “first fell in love with Olivia’s voice” as a little girl listening to Newton-John’s 1974 classic, “I Honestly Love You.” She also highlighted her other favorite tracks: “Magic,” “Suddenly” and finally, “Have You Never Been Mellow” for showcasing “her beautiful airy tone and signature sound.” “And then there was Grease. I was obsessed,” she wrote. I first fell in love with...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’: Release Date, Poster Revealed for Big-Budget Pakistan Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bilal Lashari’s much awaited Pakistani magnum opus “The Legend of Maula Jatt” has set an October release date and unveiled a new poster. Featuring immensely popular stars Fawad Khan (“Ms. Marvel”) as Maula Jatt and Mahira Khan (“Superstar”) as Mukkho, the Punjabi-language film is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic “Maula Jatt.” The cast for the film, which is one of the biggest budgeted in the history of Pakistani cinema, also includes Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Natt, Humaima Malik as Daro, Faris Shafi as Mooda and Gohar Rasheed as Makha. The film focuses...
MOVIES
Variety

Iggy Azalea Says She’s Making Music Again: ‘I’m Coming Back. Cry About It’

Click here to read the full article. Iggy Azalea’s last release, 2021’s “The End of an Era,” marked the Australian rapper’s final bow — or so we thought. On Monday morning, Azalea seemingly retracted that sentiment. “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” she tweeted. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative and nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.” A year ago I was willing to walk away from...
MUSIC
Variety

Serena Williams Retires: ‘I’m Evolving Away From Tennis’

Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion and one of the most iconic figures in modern sports, is planning her retirement. In her Vogue cover story Tuesday, Williams announced that she is planning to step away from tennis after participating in the U.S. Open in New York later this summer. Though she doesn’t call it a “retirement” from tennis, she is moving on to focus on her family and other business ventures. “I have never liked the word retirement,” she wrote for Vogue. “It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been...
TENNIS
Variety

‘Sexy Beast’ Prequel Series at Paramount+ Finds Its Leads as Main Cast Fills Out

Click here to read the full article. The “Sexy Beast” prequel series at Paramount+ has found its cast, Variety has learned. The original U.K. drama will star James McArdle (“Mare of Easttown,” “Angels in America) as Gal Dove and Emun Elliott (“The Rig,” “The Gold) as Don Logan, the roles played by Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley respectively in the original 2000 film. The show follows Gal and Don as best friends and small-time thieves living the good life in ‘90s East London. The series will explore Gal and Don’s complicated relationship as Gal finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Producer Reveals Score Being Recorded After Film’s Axing: ‘Already Paid for the Stage and Musicians’

Click here to read the full article. Although Warner Bros. Discovery has officially pulled the plug on release plans for “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt,” a followup to the 2020 animated film “Scoob!,” the film isn’t quite done with work yet. Producer Tony Cervone, who directed the first “Scoob!,” has revealed that the production is still recording the film’s score, despite the official cancellation. On Saturday, Cervone shared a photo of his team working in a recording studio on Instagram. “So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you’ve already paid for the stage and the musicians?” Cervone wrote in the...
MOVIES
Variety

Kaley Cuoco to Lead ‘Based on a True Story’ Comedic Thriller at Peacock

Click here to read the full article. Kaley Cuoco has been cast in a leading role in “Based on a True Story,” Peacock’s upcoming comedic thriller series from Craig Rosenberg. Inspired by an actual event, “Based on a True Story” is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat. Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett. All other details are being kept under wraps. Most recently, Cuoco has starred in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” earning an Emmy nomination for lead comedy...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

75K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy