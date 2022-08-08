ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

Coast Guard, off-duty lifeguard rescue 5 people off Island Beach State Park

By Amanda Oglesby and Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

BERKELEY — Five people were pulled from the water off Berkeley Township near Island Beach State Park on Sunday when a 23-foot boat capsized, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials received the distress call at 6:57 p.m. and personnel from Station Barnegat went to the scene at the entrance to Barnegat Inlet in a 29-foot response boat and a 47-foot motor life boat , the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard pulled three people from the water and an unnamed, off-duty lifeguard rescued two, the Coast Guard said.

They were taken to emergency medical services waiting onshore and were in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

The New Jersey State Police and tow boat crews assisted.

