Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Arrest made over shooting that killed 1, hurt another near Bossier City school
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Haughton man now stands accused of murder in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City that left one person dead and another wounded, police say. Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, is being held in the Bossier City Jail on one count each...
Shreveport Police Say Victim Knew Suspect Who Slit Throat
The Shreveport community has been struck by a rash of violent carjackings over the last few weeks. At least 9 carjackings had been reported in the city going into last night. But the initial reports from the attack on August 8th, 2022 still sent chills down Shreveport's collective spine. As...
KTAL
Woman convicted as teen in Barksdale Airman slaying gets chance at parole
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman who was a teen when she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the fatal shooting of a Barksdale Airman now has a chance at parole after an appeals court amended her sentence. Jareona Crosby, now 21, pleaded...
KSLA
Convicted child rapist sentenced to double life sentence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who raped two preteen boys more than 10 years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office made the announcement Monday, Aug. 8 after Jeremy Walker, 36, was found guilty in July. He was sentenced by Judge Chris Victory to two back-to-back life sentences for his crimes. Those sentences will run consecutively and will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
1 shot outside W. Shreveport bank
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person outside a West Shreveport bank Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened outside the Chase Bank at W. 70th and Rasberry Ln. Investigators are still gathering information, but they say the shooter told officers he was in a vehicle when he was confronted by three men who accused him of a burglary. When one of them allegedly took a swing at him, the man says he pulled out a handgun and opened fire from inside his vehicle.
bossierpress.com
Updated: Bossier City Police Department investigates early afternoon shooting
Detectives with the Bossier City Police have made an arrest in today’s shooting on Airline Drive. Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, of Haughton, was arrested and charged with:. • One count of Aggravated Criminal Property Damage. • One count of Illegal Use of a Weapon. Driskill is being held on...
westcentralsbest.com
Carjacking victim in Highland neighborhood knew his attacker
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another carjacking happened late Monday night in Shreveport, but this time it turned violent as the driver was stabbed in the neck. There have been nine other carjackings in the city, most happening within a three-day span two weeks ago. Police don’t believe the latest one, which...
KTBS
Prosecutors seek recusal of Caddo judge, alleging bias toward police
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish prosecutors have taken the unusual step of seeking the recusal of a District Court judge from the criminal case against a sheriff’s deputy, saying he is biased in favor of law officers, as evidenced by his recent acquittal of four police officers during a bench trial and his membership in a fraternal police organization.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTBS
Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business
SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in progress turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
Shooting Near A Bossier School Leaves One Dead, One Injured
The day before students are set to return to class in Bossier Parish, shots rang out near an elementary school this afternoon. The shooting has left one person dead, and one injured. According to a report from KSLA, the call came into emergency services about 1:30pm on Tuesday, August 9th....
bossierpress.com
Sheriff Whittington administers Oath of Affirmation to new deputies
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for three new deputies in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday morning August 8. “It is an honor to get to swear you in and help get you started in your...
Shreveport Police Seek Theft Suspect
Shreveport Police are seeking the identification of a suspect accused of stealing a woman's wallet from her purse, and using her credit card for multiple purchases. Police were called July 14th to a local Wal Mart and obtained security footage of the possible suspect using the stolen card. Police are releasing the footage in hopes of identifying the man in the footage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic call nets wanted man
A Ruston man was arrested Friday night when police responding to a domestic disturbance learned he was wanted. Ruston Police responded to the disturbance on East Hilly Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Officers learned a male with a knife and female with a claw hammer had been fighting. The fight had ended before officers’ arrival. Dequarious J. Jones, 31, was identified as one of the parties in the fight.
KSLA
Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat by attacker who was in back seat of his car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection. He was attacked by someone who cut in his throat with a knife, a police officer told KSLA News 12. The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m. Monday,...
KTAL
Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
KSLA
Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The incident occurred at the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Officials say a man was in his car at the bank when three men approached him...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Man critically wounded when throat slit during Highland carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is in critical condition following a carjacking late Monday in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood. According to police, a man was stopped at a red light at Line Avenue at Olive Street just before 10 p.m. when he was attacked by someone armed with a knife who was hiding in his backseat. His throat was cut. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
inforney.com
Man on probation for death of Marshall firefighter faces court for violations
JEFFERSON — A man on probation for the 2017 Memorial Day weekend death of his cousin, a former Marshall firefighter, was given a second chance Thursday after violating at least four conditions of his probation as well as catching three new offenses involving alcohol. The defendant, Sandy Duncan of...
KSLA
Shooting reported on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
Comments / 0