Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear
Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN to air 5-part series on South Carolina football
ESPN announced Wednesday that it will air a 4-part all-access series on the Gamecocks after visiting Columbia, South Carolina. That’s set to debut at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and is watchable on ESPNU. This will be something to watch as head coach Shane Beamer heads into his...
Are people sleeping on the Gamecocks Defense?
Michael W. Bratton of that SEC Podcast believes that South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White's unit was one of the underrated storylines in the SEC last year. With the hype surrounding Spencer Rattler and the offense, aï¿½
WLTX.com
Arden Conyers commits to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lamont Paris has added another local product to his 2023 recruiting class. Westwood star Arden Conyers committed to South Carolina on Monday. The three-star small forward chose South Carolina over Winthrop, USC Upstate and Wofford, among others. On 247sports.com, he is rated as the 3rd best...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
An inside look at South Carolina's 'Final Four Fridays': How a workout program has transformed the team
The distance between Columbia, S.C. and Dallas, the site for the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, is 995.6 miles. The South Carolina Gamecocks are already getting a head start with four bicycles and weekly missions. Every Friday before the season begins, sports performance coach Molly Binetti holds one-hour workouts she...
South Carolina lands three-star Collin Murray-Boyles
Collin Murray-Boyles, a three-star power forward in the 2023 class, will stay home and play for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecocks, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound prospect is a South Carolina native currently playing for Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy and he chose to come back home over offers from St. Bonaventure, SMU, Coastal Carolina and others.
WLTX.com
South Carolina State University fires athletics director
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University has fired athletics director Stacy Danley effective immediately, the school said late Tuesday. “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction," SC State President Alexander Conyers said in a statement. "We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
South Carolina Gamecocks football OC Marcus Satterfield explains the differences between Year 1 and
South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is in his second year running the show. He explains why this year is different than last year.
RELATED PEOPLE
coladaily.com
S.C. Women’s Open to showcase top golf talent
There is no need to travel to Augusta, Hilton Head or Charlotte to see some of the country’s best golfers in action. Nearly 60 professional and amateur players from across the state, region and beyond will compete in the S.C. Women’s Open Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood.
WIS-TV
SC State appoints interim athletics director, parts ways with Stacy Danley
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State University announced they terminated the Director of Athletics Stacy Danley. Danley’s separation is effective immediately. The university said he was not under contract. He had served in the position since 2017. A statement from South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers...
The Post and Courier
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
WRDW-TV
‘Nightmare for S.C.’: Graham, McMaster slam Inflation Reduction Act
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized a law Democrats say is designed to address record inflation. The Senate approved the Democrats’ big election-year economic package, known as the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. At a news conference in Columbia Tuesday afternoon,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike
Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight
BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
WIS-TV
Keeping an eye on Tropical Wave Invest 97L
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tropical wave has developed off the coast of Africa. Tropical Wave Invest 97 L has developed south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Right now it has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 5 days. A depression would likely form...
The Post and Courier
Columbia Devine Street spot going from retail to real estate; more hot chicken served up
COLUMBIA — A longtime retailer on Devine Street is close to closing, with a real estate company set to take over the space. Bohemian Home, a business that has sold furniture, clothes, wine, art and other eclectic items for 50 year will shut its doors by on Aug. 31 and is selling off its inventory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thenewirmonews.com
Riverland Hills Baptist Church Offers “Run for God” Program
The program for beginner runners and walkers starts on August 21. Riverland Hills Baptist Church is offering a 12-week “learn to run” program for the community. “Run for God” combines a weekly Bible study with group training sessions to prepare participants to run a 5k (3.1-mile) or a 10k (6.2-mile) road race. A 5k walking program is also available. Individuals who complete the program will run or walk in a local road race on November 12.
WLTX.com
Lexington Medical Center Ranked Best Hospital in the Midlands by U.S. News & World Report
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center is excited to announce it has been recognized the best hospital in the Columbia Metro area by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-2023. The hospital is the only hospital in the Midlands that ranked regionally and was named the second best hospital in South Carolina.
Dress code changing for Richland School District Two
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newly approved changes to the Richland District Two dress code will allow students to have more flexibility with what they are allowed to wear, with updates to disciplinary action as well. As students go back to school shopping, they will now be allowed to look for...
thenewirmonews.com
Elizabeth Barnhardt enters race for District Five School Board
Running on a platform addressing todays issues, local business owner Elizabeth Barnhardt announced her campaign for Lexington Five School Board. Barnhardt said, “I have a robust agenda that puts kids first and focuses on academics.” She added “It is the parents who are the primary stakeholders of their children. I will be a voice for the parents.”
Comments / 0