Cops 'traumatised' after discovering copious amounts of blood inside quiet cul-de-sac home where man and woman were found dead

A quiet cul-de-sac in a wealthy Brisbane suburb has been rocked by the gruesome discovery of the bodies of a man and woman inside a home in a scene described by police as confronting and traumatic.

Police rushed to a home in Coolidge Court, Stretton, in the city's south, around 9.40am on Monday morning and found bodies of a woman aged in her 40s and a man in his 20s upstairs in 'suspicious circumstances'.

A 47-year-old man who reportedly called triple-0 and let officers inside the home is currently in custody assisting detectives with their inquiries.

No charges have been laid yet.

Police said a Cantonese interpreter was needed for the man assisting them with their inquiries and he was taken to hospital for treatment to serious cuts to his arms and lower legs.

Two 'bladed weapons' were seized from the scene, which police believe were used in the alleged 'frenzied' attack.

The victims are yet to formally identified.

Police described the scene as traumatic with a large amount of blood found on the stairs inside the home.

'The scene was confronting and has been described as an (alleged) frenzied attack on the two deceased persons,' Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham told reporters.

A major crime scene was set up as officers cordoned off the quiet cul-de-sac and knocked on the doors of neighbours, with the street remaining under a heavy police presence on Monday afternoon.

'So our forensic officers have been in on a couple of occasions now. The scene is quite traumatic in terms of a large amount of blood that is present,' Det Supt Massingham said.

Det Supt Massingham said the man in custody is believed to have had a 'link to the address' but his relationship with the two found dead was yet to be fully established.

'There were some language difficulties with the interpretation of what he was saying, an interpreter was used by the triple zero service,' he said.

'He has exercised his right to silence and has requested the presence of a solicitor.

'It's still very early days in the investigation and it's important that we keep an open mind.

'There's been no information from neighbours to indicate that anything has been heard at this stage.'

Det Supt Massingham said there were CCTV cameras at the front of the home, which are yet to be reviewed.

The bodies are expected to be removed from the scene by Monday night with an autopsy to be completed by Tuesday.

Shocked neighbours told the Courier Mail a man, woman and boy aged 18 or 19 lived at the house. They were described as 'lovely people who mainly kept to themselves'.

'Recently I haven't seen them too much but normally they are out in the yard,' one man said.

'I think the boy just got his licence not that long ago.

'You don't think this kind of thing will happen around you but obviously it has.'

Another told the ABC: 'They kept to themselves, if they were going up the street you'd just wave, say hi and that was about it.'

Another local said said he heard a dog constantly barking on Sunday night.

'In the morning it was very quiet until the police got here, the only thing we could recall was a dog barking and going crazy last night before the other dogs on the street started barking too,' he said.

'I have never heard any real noise or anything from that end of the street, it's usually very quiet so it's very scary and shocking.'

The property last sold for $760,000 four years ago, according to online data.

The median price for homes in Stretton is more than $900,000 and is home to a population of 4,334, according to the 2016 Census.

The average weekly household income for the suburb is $1,843, well above the national median of $1,234.

The cul-de-sac is situated in the famous 'Presidents Estate' - where each of the street names are in honour of famous former American presidents.

Calvin Coolidge was the 30th President of the US who served from 1923 to 1929. He died in 1933.