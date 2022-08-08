ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Benzinga

Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings

Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
NASDAQ

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
Benzinga

Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Ingredion Q2 Earnings

Ingredion INGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingredion beat estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $282.00 million from the same period last...
Zacks.com

What's in Store for Pangaea Logistics (PANL) in Q2 Earnings?

PANL - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9, after market close. Pangaea Logistics’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 27.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been stable at 37 cents over the past 60 days.
Benzinga

TransDigm: Q3 Earnings Insights

TransDigm Gr TDG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TransDigm Gr beat estimated earnings by 10.48%, reporting an EPS of $4.85 versus an estimate of $4.39. Revenue was up $180.00 million from the same...
Zacks.com

Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

RBLX - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $636.6 million, indicating a decline of 4.34% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The consensus estimate for the bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30...
Benzinga

AdaptHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights

AdaptHealth AHCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AdaptHealth posted an EPS of $0.09. Revenue was up $110.60 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Zacks.com

Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Roche, Adobe & McDonald's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's note including a real-time scorecard of the Q2 earnings season, in addition to featuring new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), and McDonald's Corporation (MCD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com

What's in the Offing for Plug Power (PLUG) in Q2 Earnings?

PLUG - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 financial numbers on Aug 9. The company has a bleak earnings surprise history, having missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. Let’s see how things are shaping up for Plug Power this earnings season.
Zacks.com

Sysco (SYY) Readies for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SYY - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Aug 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $18,270 million, suggesting a rise of 13.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com

W&T Offshore (WTI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

WTI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 256.76%. A...
Zacks.com

Ingevity's (NGVT) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q2

NGVT - Free Report) recorded profits of $59.8 million or $1.54 per share in second-quarter 2022, up from a profit of $44.3 million or $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.73 per share, up from $155 a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
Zacks.com

Perrigo's (PRGO) Q2 Earnings Misses by a Cent, Sales Beat

PRGO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents. Earnings declined 14% year over year. The downside was due to unfavorable currency movements and higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher sales volumes and improved pricing.
Zacks.com

Edgio (EGIO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

EGIO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03 per share. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Westport (WPRT) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT incurred a loss of 7 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against a profit of 7 cents in the year-ago period. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. Westport registered consolidated revenues of $80 million in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.9 million. The top line rose 1% from the year-ago level of $79 million.
Zacks.com

This Week's 5 Key Earnings Charts

Earnings season isn’t over even though nearly 90% of the S&P 500 has already reported. Now is the time we hear from smaller companies, the retailers and dozens of companies that were recent IPOs or SPACs. The earnings report from these 5 companies are going to be key this...
