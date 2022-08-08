ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview: United Valley Lions

NATTY GLO, Pa (WTAJ) — There is a new name to learn in 2022, United Valley, a new co-op between United and Blacklick Valley high school. Approved in November, the teams will compete under United High School and take on the Lions nickname, playing in the Heritage Conference. According the United’s athletic schedule the team […]
HIGH SCHOOL
NewsChannel 36

Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Canton Warriors

CANTON, P.A. (WENY) - The high school football season in Pennsylvania is officially underway as teams begin heat acclimation practices. We begin our Twin Tiers Football Season Previews with the Canton Warriors. Canton had a season to remember last year, finishing 13-1, capturing their first District Title since 1990, and...
CANTON, PA

