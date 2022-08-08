Guild Esports eliminated BBL Esports from VALORANT Champions contention today during the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier. The Turkish team will miss out on another Champions appearance after getting swept by Guild. BBL are the second team to be eliminated from the LCQ behind former Champions winners Acend, who were eliminated by G2 Esports earlier today. While BBL excelled in the Turkish league, they have struggled to prove themselves among the other teams in EMEA during 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO