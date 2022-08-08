Read full article on original website
Popular doughnut shop expands to Utah
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A popular doughnut shop is officially expanding to Utah this summer. Pinkbox Doughnuts, a popular Las Vegas-based shop, is opening its first out-of-state location in St. George this month. A grand opening celebration will kick off on Aug. 13. Guests can enjoy a t-shirt giveaway, live performances from St. George […]
KSLTV
Utah woman plants milkweed to help endangered monarch butterflies survive migration
SALT LAKE CITY — Every spring and summer, monarch butterflies begin migrating to Utah to lay eggs as they journey south. But, less and less are being seen in our state as their numbers drop to endangered levels. One woman has an answer to how we all can help.
Insanely Long Line Of Elk Traveling In Idaho Herd Goes As Far As The Eye Can See
Wildlife being wildlife is just neat sometimes. Large herds all traveling in a line is just very appealing to the eye. I don’t know if it’s the fact there’s so many animals together or that they all conform to a certain behavior in complete peace. It’s probably a mix of the two, but damn, it’s cool to see.
Recent storms struggle to help Utah reservoirs
UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing? Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%. Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an […]
Utah family’s Goldendoodle puppy stolen at Campland on the Bay
SAN DIEGO — A family from Utah is desperate to find their Goldendoodle puppy after it was stolen from their campsite while visiting San Diego. “We considered this dog, Chancho, to be a member of our family. We love him dearly. We miss him so much,” said owner Hannah McGuire.
kslnewsradio.com
Study places Utah among top ten states to have a baby
SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of having a baby can be a hefty one, especially with the continuation of COVID. But if you’re having a baby, a new study ranks Utah as one of the top ten states in which to do so. Wallethub compared 32 qualities...
Unique Utah geologic sites you may not know about
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is famous for being home to some of the most unique natural wonders and remarkable landscapes in the world. Utah’s five national parks continue to remain high on tourists’ bucket lists, reporting a record 11.3 million visits in 2021, according to the University of Utah. With so many remarkable sights to […]
upr.org
Utah hiker critically-injured by volleyball-sized rock
A Utah hiker was left critically injured after being hit by a volleyball-sized rock last Friday. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hiking in the Hellgate area of Little Cottonwood Canyon where she was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head by a rock. Despite wearing a helmet to protect herself, Liddiard started bleeding heavily after the volleyball-sized rock had fallen an estimated 120 feet.
UTV rider dies in crash on southern Utah trail
MARYSVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man was declared deceased Saturday after a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) accident on the Paiute ATV trail in southern Utah. At approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a UTV accident near Big John Flat in the Tushar Mountains. When Deputies arrived […]
Sunny for now, thunderstorms return later this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Sunny skies return across the Beehive State with monsoonal moisture staying just south of southern Utah Monday afternoon. High pressure remains in place Monday and will allow for seasonal temperatures to return to the Wasatch Front with low to mid 90’s this afternoon, triple-digit heat for St. […]
utahbusiness.com
THC is illegal in Utah, but you can still get Delta 8
Why is Delta 8 semi-legal? To back up, it’s important to understand the origins of where each cannabinoid is found in the plant. Delta 8 THC is derived from the hemp part of the cannabis plant, and Delta 9 THC is derived from the rest of it, called either cannabis or marijuana. The terms are used interchangeably.
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO
On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
One of the Most Expensive Restaurants in America is Hiding in Boise
When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
justshortofcrazy.com
11 Places to Visit for the Ultimate Utah Bucket List For Nature Lovers
From vast desert terrains to alpine forests and fascinating lakes, Utah has a pretty well-earned reputation for being an outdoor mecca. This ultimate Utah bucket list for nature lovers will be your state guide. If you’re looking for the ultimate nature getaway, Utah is one of the best regions to...
ksl.com
Date-night-in-a-box by Utah company thrills couples & families all over the world
With nearly a half-million games shipped worldwide, Utah-based Finders Seekers is thrilling players with their mysteries games. Each month, a new adventure filled with cryptic clues, ciphers and puzzles, transports players to a different international city where they solve a riveting mystery. It's similar to an escape room but can be played at a location of your choice and at your own pace, and when you are finished you can enter to win prizes.
ksl.com
If your heart stops, a Utah high schooler may be able to save you
SALT LAKE CITY — High school students in the Beehive State will have more than a diploma under their belt after graduation as they are now required to undergo CPR training as part of the state curriculum, one component of a statewide initiative to combat sudden cardiac arrest. SB192...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
Head of Utah's peace officer discipline agency switches roles
The former head of the agency that disciplines all police officers in Utah is switching roles to represent the group that defends them.
Dry start to the workweek, but moisture is coming
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was a very mixed bag this last weekend as we saw flood warnings (and some actual flooding) on Saturday and then a very dry and calm Sunday. Like they say in the weather business, when it rains, it pours. Dry and stable conditions with seasonable temperatures will persist through […]
