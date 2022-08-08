OPINION: NC State’s College of Veterinary Medicine needs to address Animal Welfare Act violations

Read full article on original website
Related
Rescued Beagles are one step closer to adoption
The first group of beagles that were rescued from Envigo RMS in Cumberland, Virginia is on their way to being adopted. is arriving in Maryland Thursday, on the way to being adopted after being removed from an animal testing facility. A total of 4,000 beagles were removed from the facility where they were bred for animal experimentation.
4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia dog breeding facility with nowhere to go
At least 4,000 beagles have been rescued from a dog breeding facility in Virginia, with animal shelters now gearing up to handle the “monumental” task of rehabilitating them through adoption. A federal court had last week allowed the rehabilitation of the dogs from the facility. Envigo, the breeding...
4,000 Former Research Beagles Moving from Virginia Facility to Shelters to Find Forever Homes
Four thousand beagles that spent most of their lives at a Virginia breeding facility will soon be looking for loving homes. According to USA Today, thousands of dogs living at a breeding facility accused of animal welfare violations, will be transported to shelters across the U.S. to prepare for adoption. The plan to move the beagles from the Cumberland, Virginia facility was put in place after the federal government filed a civil enforcement case in May against Envigo RMS — the company that owns and operates the facility for medical research. After the case was filed, U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon issued a restraining order imposing restrictions on the facility, the outlet reported.
DVM 360
Hill's Pet Nutrition serves as national sponsor of Clear The Shelters campaign for fifth consecutive year
In line with its mission to help end pet homelessness, with some exciting new features of this year’s campaign. Each year, about 6.3 million companion animals enter US animal shelters.1 Particularly over the last 5 months, more animals are entering shelters than leaving them.2 Therefore, this August, Hill's Pet Nutrition is increasing its year-round efforts to support shelters by serving as the national sponsor for the fifth year in a row of Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal Local's nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign.
Comments / 0