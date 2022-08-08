ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

D Wilson
2d ago

You are safe no where, I thought someone would do something at one of these festivals, either twins festival, or this festival, people stop going too these events, THIS STUFF IS TARGETED. DEMONS RULES THIS WORLD NOW.

cleveland19.com

5 taken to hospital after U-Haul crash at Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a crash late Sunday at the Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival sent five people to the hospital. The accident took place around 9:15 p.m. at Roberto Clemente Park on Seymour Avenue in the Ohio City neighborhood. According to Cleveland police, a 64-year-old man was...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 arrested after Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have arrested 2 people but charges have not been filed a day after the body of a 47-year-old Lakewood man was found, with multiple gunshot wounds, wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues last week. This is in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man strikes woman as she drives, causing crash, then walks away: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Having a weapon under disability: Cedar Road. At 1:55 a.m. Aug. 7, University Heights police picked up a man who was walking on Cedar Road following an incident that took place in a car as it traveled in Beachwood. The man, 30, of Cleveland, was in a car with a Cleveland woman, 32, when they began to argue. The man struck the woman as she drove, causing her to drive off the road and into a telephone pole. The man then walked away from the car.
BEACHWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#Puerto Rican#Roberto Clemente#Ems#Clark Fulton
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Major construction coming to I-90 in Rocky River, Lakewood, Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are proposing a $188 million construction project to rehabilitate the I-90 corridor between the Hilliard Road exit and the I-71/I-490 interchange. This area covers the cities of Rocky River, Lakewood and Cleveland. The project will replace the aging pavement, improve...
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

Former East Cleveland Cop Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Sunday

*This post was originally published with the incorrect last name of the fallen officer. We sincerely apologize and meant no offense. Shaun Thomas, a former East Cleveland officer, died after a motorcycle crash yesterday. Thomas also served in the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Cleveland Clinic Police Department as well....
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward to catch fugitive wanted for escape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 40-year-old man wanted for escape. Zachary Price was last known to be living on the East side of Cleveland. He is a white man, about 5′11″ and weighing about 185 pounds. Anyone with...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Westlake Firefighters battle huge house fire

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Fire and several other westside fire departments battled a large house fire located at Cornerstone and Annie Lane Monday. According to Rocky River Fire Chief Aaron Lenart, severe weather in the area made it difficult for firefighters while they battled the blaze. There were no...
WESTLAKE, OH

