Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

“Dock at the Depot” event welcomes cruise-goers to Duluth

Tourists from the Viking Octantis were welcomed to Duluth on Monday by the “Dock at the Depot” event. “We found out about those cruisers coming, and we knew that they weren’t going to have a lot of time getting to our local businesses, and we felt like we could have a great spot for them to connect with our artisans and makers in town and inside in a perfect location,” said Marketing and Event Coordinator Stacey DeRoche. “We’ve got coffee for them. We’ve got t shirts and souvenirs and anything you can think of.”
DULUTH, MN
B105

8th Annual Duluth-Superior Operation K9 Event Happens August 11

It goes without saying that law enforcement K-9's have made a big impact on crime fighting in our area. Over the past few years there have been numerous stories about their assistance in assault, drug, and murder cases. Whether they're sniffing out and solving the crimes directly or acting as protection for their human partners in dangerous situations and calls, the K-9 teams play an integral role in law enforcement.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

‘Hockeyland’ coming to Midwest theaters this fall

DULUTH, MN – MARCUS DULUTH 11. FARGO, ND – FARGO (SEPT. 20) IOWA CITY, IA – FILMSCENE (SEPT. 23) Greenwich Entertainment, who acquired North American distributing rights to the feature, also shared plans to expand the film further across the United States and into Canada. Around The...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth’s Old Central High School sells for $8M

Duluth’s old Central High School on top of the hill has been sold, with an $8 million price tag. During a special school board meeting Monday, the School Board entered into a purchase agreement with Chester Creek View, LLC for the property. The purchase agreement includes $250,000 in earnest...
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

The Minnesota Woolen Company Story

The clips above are from the 1959 film The Minnesota Woolen Company, obtained by Perfect Duluth Day via the Kathryn A. Martin Library Archives & Special Collections at the University of Minnesota Duluth and shared with permission from the St. Louis County Historical Society. For those who want to fully nerd out on this, the complete film can be viewed below.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Rose Hart

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
B105

New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth

Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend

Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
TWO HARBORS, MN
WDIO-TV

Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race

Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Kozlowski advances in DFL primary for Minn. House seat

Alicia Kozlowski is moving forward as the DFL candidate for Minnesota House District 8B. With 100 percent of the votes counted, Kozlowski garnered 56 percent of the vote, with 3,616 cast in her favor. Kozlowski and Arik Forsman came into the race with different experience in city-level politics. Forsman is...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
DULUTH, MN

