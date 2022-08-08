Read full article on original website
Related
nextbigfuture.com
Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years
The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
This Company Just Increased EV Sales by 176% in July
Buckle up -- this automaker's stock is putting the pedal to the metal on the back of surging EV sales.
The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Segment Share Continues To Expand In 2022
Ford EV segment share has grown steadily over the past several months, largely due to the launch of the E-Transit and Ford F-150 Lightning, which have joined the Ford Mustang Mach-E in the automaker’s all-electric lineup. EV sales in general have also been on the rise for some time now, most recently spurred on by rising gas prices. Regardless, Ford EV segment share continued to grow in the second quarter of this year, the automaker recently revealed via its July sales report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm
The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas prices are falling. So is interest in electric cars
As gas prices rose in the the first three months of 2022, interest among car shoppers in hybrid and electric cars rose right along with it. That's not too surprising, since so-called "electrified" cars cost less to fuel than gasoline-only cars. And shopping interest in electrified cars also dropped when gas prices did, according to data from the auto shopping website Edmunds.com.
Cheapest Electric Cars for 2022 Says Car and Driver
Times are changing, and electric vehicles (EVs) seem to be paving the way to an alternatively powered future. However, EVs have had difficulty keeping costs down and convenience up. As a result, consumers are slower to adopt the fully-electric lifestyle. Still, if you go for the cheapest electric cars on the market like the 2022 Nissan Leaf or Chevrolet Bolt EV, you might save some money.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y In China Gets New Airbag
According to a report published by our friends at Teslarati, Tesla is working to make the Model Y in China even safer with an additional airbag. Tesla is known for emphasizing its vehicles' safety, so this comes as no surprise. The Tesla Model Y is already among the safest SUVs...
CNBC
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
insideevs.com
Ford, Stellantis, EV Bill And EV Adoption: EV News August 4, 2022
This week, we have news on Ford, Legislation, Stellantis, and EV Adoption: Our Top EV News for the week of Aug 4, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
insideevs.com
Nikola Q2 Revenue Above Expectations On Delivery Of 48 Tre BEVs
Nikola Corporation's Q2 2022 results exceeded market estimates as the commercial EV maker delivered more semi trucks after a production ramp-up. The company manufactured 50 Tre BEV electric trucks at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona, during the second quarter of the year, and delivered 48 to dealers. That was slightly below Nikola's own forecast, which had called for between 50 and 60 deliveries in the period. Two additional Tre BEVs were delivered in the first week of July, which will be reported as part of Q3 revenues.
Ford hikes price of F-150 Lightning electric truck by up to $8,500
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Ford is ready to once again start accepting new orders for its popular F-150 Lightning electric truck, but the vehicle will cost new customers up to $8,500 more, the company said Tuesday. The automaker said it's raising the manufacturer's suggested retail price for the trucks, beginning...
insideevs.com
UK: Plug-In Car Sales Down Again In July 2022
In July, new passenger car registrations in the UK decreased by 9% year-over-year to 112,162. During the first seven months of the year, car registrations decreased by 11.5% to 914,241. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) explains that there are still significant supply chain shortages. "Ongoing global supply...
insideevs.com
Volvo Group Intends To Build Battery Cell Plant In Sweden
Volvo Group announced this month that it intends to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells in Sweden. The group, which is separate from Volvo Cars, is engaged in commercial vehicle applications, including trucks (Volvo Trucks), buses (Volvo Buses), construction equipment (Volvo Construction Equipment) and electric drivelines (Volvo Penta).
insideevs.com
Europe: NIO Will Produce Battery Swap Stations In Hungary
NIO announced the upcoming launch of the production of EV battery swap stations in Hungary, which is another important step related to its expansion into the European market. The NIO Power Europe Plant in Pest megye, Hungary is NIO's first overseas plant. The 10,000 square meter facility is promised to commence operations in September.
US Inflation rate dips to 8.5 per cent in the past year, down from 40-year high
The inflation rate in the United States for the past 12 months took a slight dip from its 40-year high for the month of July, rising by only 8.5 per cent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The latest Consumer Price Index summary showed that the monthly CPI for All Urban Consumers did not change after it increased 1.3 per cent in June. The index for gasoline, which was previously the biggest driver for inflation, dropped 7.7 per cent, while the energy index fell 4.6 per cent as the index for electricity increased. The drop in gasoline...
US inflation eases slightly to 8.5% in July as fuel prices dip
US inflation eased slightly in July, according to official data Wednesday, potentially taking pressure off the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates sharply while bringing a much-needed boost to President Joe Biden just months before crucial midterm elections. In a bid to tamp down inflation, the Fed has already hiked the interest rate four times to a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent, including two consecutive 75-basis-point increases.
Comments / 0