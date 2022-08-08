Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Run Game Starts Cooking

The Eagles RPO game with Jalen Hurts was "read" hot at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night

PHILADELPHIA - Maybe it was because the Eagles were down to their fourth left tackle or perhaps it was the energy of the live crowd at Lincoln Financial Field but the offense, which had been up and down for much of the summer, put together a nice performance during the team's only open practice this summer.

The highlight was a 30-yard Jalen Hurts touchdown pass down the right sideline in which A.J. Brown hauled in a pinpoint pass with James Bradberry providing excellent coverage and Marcus Epps closing in.

Overall, the passing game wasn't that consistent with the issues on the offensive line, however, but the unit really excelled with the RPO game which will be a major part of the offense but typically isn't a big aspect during controlled circumstances like practice.

Maybe Nick Sirianni was looking was a spark and he got it with Hurts' legs as the QB ran four different plays in which a defense that has played like gangbusters during much of the summer was spinning like tops.

On one occasion, Brandon Graham was fooled so badly that all he could do was applaud as Hurts scampered down the field.

The QB1, already known for his impressive movement skills, remade his body a bit during the offseason by giving up sugary drinks and looked even quicker with the shrinkwrap off.

Another notable aspect of the 97-minute practice was Reid Sinnett getting one period with the second-team offense and excelling with it.

Sinnett also was able to get Olympic track star Devon Allen involved with the offense on a WR screen and nearly hit the speedy receiver for a TD but Allen couldn't drag his second foot.

Hurts broke down the team in the huddle after the practice and received a big hug from offensive line coach Jeff Stoutalnd on what was his 24th birthday.

PHOTO GALLERY

Jason Huntley and Jalen Hurts The running back and quarterback get ready to practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night. Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

Mles Sanders Running backs coach Jemal Singleton puts Miles Sanders through a drill prior to practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night. Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

Jeffrey Lurie The Eagles owner takes in Sunday night's practice at Lincoln Financial Field. Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

Jake Elliott The Eagles kicker warms during practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night. Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

Eagles DBs Andre Chachere (21) and his teammates work on a drill Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

BIRD DROPPINGS:

-Before practice, Sirianni lavished praise on Lane Johnson, calling him "the best right tackle in the world."

Coincidentally, Johnson spoke before that via video conference and said the next two years feel like his prime.

"I feel like my best football is coming. ...The next two years is my prime. ...Whatever I may have lost in speed, I've made up in power."

-Le'Raven Clark tweaked his hamstring in practice on Saturday so he joined Jordan Mailata (concussion) and Andre Dillard (concussion) on the sidelines. Add in Brett Toth, who remains on the PUP list as he recovers from a torn ACL, and the Eagles were actually down to their fifth left tackle in second-year man Kayode Awosika. Undrafted rookie Josh Sills took the second-team reps.

-Needing a body at the position, the Eagles brought back OL Jarrid Williams, who they signed as an undrafted free agent before releasing him right before camp began. The move makes sense because Philadelphia is familiar with Williams and needed a body at the position

-Others added to the injury list were DT Javon Hargrave (groin), CB Jimmy Moreland (ankle), CB Kary Vincent (groin), and S Jaquiski Tartt (personal reasons). Remaining sidelined were TE Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), RB Boston Scott (concussion), and WR Greg Ward (toe).

-Tarron Jackson and Patrick Johnson had nice days rushing the passer.

-One RPO that didn't work was when Landon Dickerson grabbed outside his body and got caught for holding.

-The speed Jason Huntley broke off about a 60-yard run untouched until Josh Jobe got an angle and pushed him out of bounds.

-Brown continues to get a ton of traffic in the passing game and also had a nice gain on a slip screen.

-Rookie CB Mario Goodrich stopped a potential TD pass with a PBU.

-Smith spent most of the practice near offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, staying mentally engaged when on the sidelines.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen