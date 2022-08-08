Read full article on original website
WWMT
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces low-cost child care for Michigan families
LANSING, Mich. — More affordable child care is coming for thousands of Michigan families. On Tuesday Gov. Whitmer announced a bipartisan agreement that 's expected to provide about 40% of Michigan families with free or low-cost child care. Childcare Legislation: New legislation could improve childcare services in Michigan. Families...
WWMT
Unemployment Insurance Agency looks to improve troubled culture, director says
SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan's newest Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) director is on tour around the state, visiting UIA locations as the agency tries to rebuild from a tumultuous period through the coronavirus pandemic. Visiting a Saginaw UIA branch on Tuesday, Julia Dale acknowledged she's now 10 months into a...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID on Monday. “After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan." Whitmer said in a statement. "I last tested for COVID this afternoon, when I tested negative. Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed."
WWMT
Abortion ban law will shut down South Bend clinic in September
Starting September 15th, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios. The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down. In addition to abortions, Whole Woman's Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds. Because they offer more than abortion procedures, the new Indiana law allows...
WWMT
Consumers Energy wants to hear from you about the future of Michigan Dams
JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy is collecting feedback about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help guide decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities. "We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire...
WWMT
Nationwide caregiver shortage leaves nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggling
WASHINGTON (TND) — The widespread worker shortage is now impacting the quality of care for some of America's most vulnerable people. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are sounding the alarm about an ongoing staffing crisis. One advocate described the situation as "dire," warning that in his state, Wisconsin,...
WWMT
Michigan State Police searching for man shooting rounds into the air
COLDWATER, Mich. — Michigan State Police searching for a man who fired a shotgun into the air in Branch County Tuesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m., according to MSP Marshall Post. Troopers were called to a property on Central Road near Butcher Road in Coldwater, Michigan, for reports...
WWMT
Whitmer says work to replace Benton Harbor lead service lines is ahead of schedule
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the project to replace Benton Harbor's lead service lines is more than 80% complete, which is ahead of schedule. Whitmer made the announcement Sunday afternoon while visiting Pearl Street in Benton Harbor, where she talked with residents about the water crisis plaguing the city.
WWMT
Virginia semi-truck driver sentenced in crash with MSP trooper
PAW PAW, Mich. — A Virginia semi-truck driver was sentenced up to five years in prison after crashing into a Michigan State Police squad car with a semi-truck. Easton Norby-Vardac, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months to five years in prison, with a credit of 123 days, for reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function. He must also pay $2,430.60 in restitution.
WWMT
South Haven community spreads beach safety awareness after more drownings
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Community members in South Haven are spreading awareness about beach safety after two more people drowned on Monday. Bystanders pulled two unresponsive adults from the waters of South Beach in South Haven early Monday afternoon before first responders arrived, said the South Haven Police Department. Members of South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and police tended to the two people before taking them to Bronson South Haven Hospital. .
WWMT
Lifeguards not being considered in South Haven despite four drownings in less than a month
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The city of South Haven has seen four drownings in less than one month. On Monday, a 22-year-old man from Novi and 21-year-old woman from Columbus, Michigan, were pulled from choppy waters on South Beach under yellow flag conditions. Officials said yellow means to swim at your own risk.
