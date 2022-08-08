LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID on Monday. “After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan." Whitmer said in a statement. "I last tested for COVID this afternoon, when I tested negative. Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed."

