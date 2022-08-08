ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces low-cost child care for Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. — More affordable child care is coming for thousands of Michigan families. On Tuesday Gov. Whitmer announced a bipartisan agreement that 's expected to provide about 40% of Michigan families with free or low-cost child care. Childcare Legislation: New legislation could improve childcare services in Michigan. Families...
Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID on Monday. “After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan." Whitmer said in a statement. "I last tested for COVID this afternoon, when I tested negative. Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed."
Abortion ban law will shut down South Bend clinic in September

Starting September 15th, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios. The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down. In addition to abortions, Whole Woman's Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds. Because they offer more than abortion procedures, the new Indiana law allows...
INDIANA STATE
Virginia semi-truck driver sentenced in crash with MSP trooper

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Virginia semi-truck driver was sentenced up to five years in prison after crashing into a Michigan State Police squad car with a semi-truck. Easton Norby-Vardac, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months to five years in prison, with a credit of 123 days, for reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function. He must also pay $2,430.60 in restitution.
PAW PAW, MI
South Haven community spreads beach safety awareness after more drownings

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Community members in South Haven are spreading awareness about beach safety after two more people drowned on Monday. Bystanders pulled two unresponsive adults from the waters of South Beach in South Haven early Monday afternoon before first responders arrived, said the South Haven Police Department. Members of South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and police tended to the two people before taking them to Bronson South Haven Hospital. .
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

