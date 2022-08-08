ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Man found shot to death outside apartment complex in DeKalb County

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man overnight in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Police are looking through...
SCOTTDALE, GA
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Man shot and killed at his own birthday party, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - A man is killed while celebrating his birthday. Police said the victim and some friends gathered at a rental on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Around 11:45 p.m. a dispute broke out, leading to gunfire. The victim was shot once. Paramedics rushed him to Grady, where doctors could not save his life.
ATLANTA, GA
Two arrested in shooting of 18-year-old in Austell

AUSTELL — Cobb County Detectives have charged 18-year-olds Joshua Cogan and Isiah Jones with the robbery and shooting of 18-year-old Trinity Patterson on Aug. 9. According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Riverside Parkway regarding a person shot at about 3:11 p.m. They found Trinity Patterson inside the apartment suffering from at least three gunshot wounds.
AUSTELL, GA
Emotional reunion after missing 11-year-old found safe

DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - It was an emotional reunion Wednesday morning between an 11-year-old girl and a loved one after she had been missing for over 12 hours. DeKalb County police say they got a call just before 7 p.m. Tuesday that 11-year-old Karol Lopez never made it home from her babysitter’s apartment in Doraville.
DORAVILLE, GA
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Surveillance video shows apparently armed suspect flee deadly shooting scene

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a suspect wearing a white t-shirt at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the Parkside Quarry Yards apartment complex. Video appears to show...
ATLANTA, GA

