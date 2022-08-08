Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Man found shot to death outside apartment complex in DeKalb County
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man overnight in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Police are looking through...
fox5atlanta.com
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
Metro man upset over cold McDonald’s fries arrested after police learn he’s wanted for murder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute over cold McDonald’s French fries ended with a police chase and the arrest of a murder suspect out on bond who failed to appear in court. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson obtained the hour-long body camera footage of police arresting Antoine Sims on Aug. 5.
Mom says little girl in critical condition after shot 9 times at GA park
An Atlanta mother says her daughter was shot during a softball game at a park and is now in the hospital in critical condition.
A woman was shot on an Atlanta street. The investigation led to more than 180 evidence markers.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in West End that sent a 33-year-old female to the hospital. 11Alive crews spotted over 180 yellow evidence markers set on the ground after officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 11 p.m. at 517 W. Whitehall St. SW, according to APD.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot and killed at his own birthday party, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - A man is killed while celebrating his birthday. Police said the victim and some friends gathered at a rental on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Around 11:45 p.m. a dispute broke out, leading to gunfire. The victim was shot once. Paramedics rushed him to Grady, where doctors could not save his life.
Man stabs 66-year-old roommate to death in Ellenwood, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have arrested a man whom they say stabbed his roommate to death after they got into an argument. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The stabbing happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 at a home on...
Man police say fired rifle in MARTA parking lot, terrorized Reynoldstown neighborhood arrested
ATLANTA — MARTA police have arrested a man they say shot a rifle in the parking lot at a train station earlier this week. The incident happened at the Inman Park MARTA station on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Jones...
Charge upgraded to murder for DeKalb mother of 4-year-old who shot herself in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 4-year-old who shot herself now faces a murder charge in her daughter’s death. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was inside the courtroom when a judge told 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis she now faces a murder charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Two arrested in shooting of 18-year-old in Austell
AUSTELL — Cobb County Detectives have charged 18-year-olds Joshua Cogan and Isiah Jones with the robbery and shooting of 18-year-old Trinity Patterson on Aug. 9. According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Riverside Parkway regarding a person shot at about 3:11 p.m. They found Trinity Patterson inside the apartment suffering from at least three gunshot wounds.
Police vehicle forces fleeing suspects' car off Georgia highway by slamming into it, video shows
A recent police chase in Georgia ended when the responding officer forced four shoplifting suspects to veer off a major highway by slamming into one side of their car, video footage shows. The chase occurred near Atlanta on Saturday, after the suspects fled an initial police stop. The officer who...
CBS 46
Emotional reunion after missing 11-year-old found safe
DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - It was an emotional reunion Wednesday morning between an 11-year-old girl and a loved one after she had been missing for over 12 hours. DeKalb County police say they got a call just before 7 p.m. Tuesday that 11-year-old Karol Lopez never made it home from her babysitter’s apartment in Doraville.
Police release video showing wanted suspect in deadly apartment shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released a video of a man whom they said shot and killed another. The shooting happened Sunday around 2 p.m. at the Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW near Pierce Avenue NW. Police said one man died in the shooting. The video...
WXIA 11 Alive
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
fox5atlanta.com
Surveillance video shows apparently armed suspect flee deadly shooting scene
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a suspect wearing a white t-shirt at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the Parkside Quarry Yards apartment complex. Video appears to show...
‘Cowardly’ Ga. gang member wanted for 6 drive-by shootings arrested
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was wanted for six drive-by shootings in Butts County has been taken into custody. Jaquavius Kesean Bland is a known member of the Bloods street gang, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Long says that Bland was taken into custody...
Driver accused of deadly hit-and-run crash is on the run — three years after the crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Holly Frankovich says she has been to countless court appearances for nearly three years, waiting for the day the man accused of hitting and killing her husband, Geoff, with a car would finally face consequences. Last Tuesday’s court appearance was supposed to be the last....
CBS 46
Home destroyed, family dog found dead after a fire in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A home was destroyed by fire Tuesday in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Breedlove Road at 1 p.m. and found a home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the structure.
Man stabbed with box cutter after trying to help drunk man at Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA — A man was stabbed and hospitalized after he tried helping another man who got beat up at a Shell Gas Station in southeast Atlanta, police say. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call of a person stabbed in the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a stab wound to his neck.
Clayton County man strangles 19-year-old woman to death during fight, police say
Clayton County police said a man has been arrested for murdering a 19-year-old woman at a Riverdale home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a domestic dispute involving a death on Sunday around 9 p.m. Officers learned that the...
