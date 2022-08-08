ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NASCAR: Kurt Busch’s playoff spot in jeopardy?

Kurt Busch finds himself in a precarious position in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, despite having won at Kansas Speedway back in May. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in any of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, or Michigan International Speedway, as a wreck in qualifying for the race at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms.
Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut

Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
Drivers still dealing with aftermath of incidents at Indy

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Sunday's race at Michigan had a huge impact on the playoff picture as Kevin Harvick went from a winless driver outside the pack to a race winner solidly in the playoffs. But it was the race a week earlier on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Michigan International Speedway)

Michigan International Speedway tv ratings; Data from every race in 2022. Last weekend, NASCAR rolled into Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View NASCAR tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1,002,000 to their TV screens. That was...
Andretti name will return to NASCAR at Charlotte Roval

Marco Andretti is getting a NASCAR stock car opportunity. Andretti and Big Machine Racing announced on social media Sunday that he will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 8, driving the No. 48 Spiked Coolers Chevrolet. Son of Michael Andretti and grandson of Mario...
Scott Dixon earns historic 53rd win with victory at Nashville

Scott Dixon earned the 53rd victory of his career to break a tie with Mario Andretti for the second-most IndyCar Series wins of all-time on Sunday as he crossed the finish line first at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the Nashville Street Circuit in Nashville, Tenn. Dixon...
