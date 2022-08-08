Kurt Busch finds himself in a precarious position in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, despite having won at Kansas Speedway back in May. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in any of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, or Michigan International Speedway, as a wreck in qualifying for the race at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO