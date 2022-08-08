Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kurt Busch’s playoff spot in jeopardy?
Kurt Busch finds himself in a precarious position in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, despite having won at Kansas Speedway back in May. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in any of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, or Michigan International Speedway, as a wreck in qualifying for the race at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms.
Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut
Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
Formula 1 and IndyCar Are Inextricably Tangled in a Bizarre Trans-Atlantic Silly Season Triggered by Alex Palou
The Alex Palou lawsuit is one of the big components of a combined Formula 1 and IndyCar Silly Season. The post Formula 1 and IndyCar Are Inextricably Tangled in a Bizarre Trans-Atlantic Silly Season Triggered by Alex Palou appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings
Check in here throughout the 2022 season to find out what's going on in NASCAR today, and for our power rankings, highlights, latest race recaps, and standings.
‘The Sneaky Swede’ has his T-shirt, now Marcus Ericsson wants 2022 IndyCar title
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – “The Sneaky Swede” isn’t that so much anymore, though the T-shirt heralding Marcus Ericsson as an NTT IndyCar Series star finally arrived at a racetrack this weekend. Official event merchandise trailers at the Music City Grand Prix were carrying a red No. 8...
Bubba Wallace’s Fourth Straight Top 10 Was Too Little, Too Late: ‘I Failed Everybody’
Bubba Wallace left Michigan International Speedway crushed by coming so close to the victory that could have clinched a NASCAR Cup Series playoff position. The post Bubba Wallace’s Fourth Straight Top 10 Was Too Little, Too Late: ‘I Failed Everybody’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Drivers still dealing with aftermath of incidents at Indy
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Sunday's race at Michigan had a huge impact on the playoff picture as Kevin Harvick went from a winless driver outside the pack to a race winner solidly in the playoffs. But it was the race a week earlier on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Michigan International Speedway)
Michigan International Speedway tv ratings; Data from every race in 2022. Last weekend, NASCAR rolled into Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View NASCAR tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1,002,000 to their TV screens. That was...
Andretti name will return to NASCAR at Charlotte Roval
Marco Andretti is getting a NASCAR stock car opportunity. Andretti and Big Machine Racing announced on social media Sunday that he will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 8, driving the No. 48 Spiked Coolers Chevrolet. Son of Michael Andretti and grandson of Mario...
IMSA Road America: Albuquerque Wins DPi as Jarvis Crashes in Closing Laps
Oliver Jarvis crashed with eight minutes to go trying to retain the points lead for the Meyer Shank team. Filipe Albuquerque grabs the DPi lead with help from a lapped car then holds the lead to the finish. Ryan Dalziel delivered decisively for LMP2 win in No. 18 Era Motorsport...
Scott Dixon earns historic 53rd win with victory at Nashville
Scott Dixon earned the 53rd victory of his career to break a tie with Mario Andretti for the second-most IndyCar Series wins of all-time on Sunday as he crossed the finish line first at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the Nashville Street Circuit in Nashville, Tenn. Dixon...
Josef Newgarden to Romain Grosjean after Nashville collision: ‘Welcome to IndyCar’
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Josef Newgarden had no apologies for Romain Grosjean but does have some admonitions for the younger set in the NTT IndyCar Series after another wild Music City Grand Prix. The hometown favorite finished sixth on the 11-turn, 2.1-mile street course after emerging on the more favorable...
IndyCar video: Catch the top highlights of Nashville race in just six minutes!
Catch all the big passing and all the big wrecks, courtesy of IndyCar and NBC
