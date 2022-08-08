Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Four Grand Forks businesses fail tobacco compliance check
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department’s Education and Outreach Bureau, along with area underage buyers, conducted tobacco compliance checks on Thursday. The underage buyers entered businesses that sell tobacco products under the supervision of a police officer. The team checked 16 businesses within...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE EDUCATION AND OUTREACH BUREAU RUN TOBACCO UNDER-AGE BUYERS COMPLIANCE CHECKS ON MULTIPLE TOBACCO SELLING BUSINESSES
On Thursday, August 4, the Grand Forks Police Department’s Education and Outreach Bureau along with area under-age buyers conducted tobacco compliance checks. These tobacco compliance checks were done in compliance with SYNAR grant funding through the Grand Forks Public Health Department and the ND Department of Health. The Police...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police arrest suspect connected to August 6th shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department say they have arrested a suspect who is connected to the August 6th shooting in south Fargo. Officials say they have arrested 21-year-old Braden Poitra. The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 1 p.m on Tuesday, August 9th in Dilworth, Minnesota. Poitra is currently being held in Cass County Jail on an attempted murder charge for his suspected involvement in the shooting that occured in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South on August 6th.
wdayradionow.com
Cass County resident charged with class B felony insurance fraud
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office, in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department, have brought charges against a resident of Cass County for committing insurance fraud. Officials say 58-year-old Paul Joseph Baumler is being charged with one count of committing a fraudulent insurance...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 8, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Angelica Raven Cowan, 28, of Grand Forks, for Driving after cancellation of Driver’s License. Brady Joseph Roggenbuck Werre, 29, no address provided, for Terroristic Threats. Francis Conroy Pual, 41, of Grand Forks, for Obstructing Legal Process by Interfering...
Cass County man charged with insurance fraud after making 14 false claims
FARGO, N.D (KXNET) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office has charged a 58-year-old Casselton man with insurance fraud. An anonymous tip kickstarted the investigation, during which the North Dakota Insurance Department’s Fraud Detection Division found Paul Joseph Baumler had filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents. Investigators determined that 14 of […]
valleynewslive.com
GF SWAT arrests man after he barricaded himself in an apartment
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Residents living near 27th Avenue S and 11th Street in Grand Forks were asked to shelter in place after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment. Police were attempting a warrant arrest...for Blake Lund....around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Lund barricaded himself inside and the...
kroxam.com
ALTRU CLINIC IN CROOKSTON WELCOMES JAMI MATHEWS, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Altru Clinic in Crookston is excited to welcome Jami Mathews, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, to its medical team. Mathews will be available starting August 8 to care for patients in Crookston and Erskine. Previously Mathews was a health coach at Altru Clinic in Crookston for several years. For the last two...
GF council discusses public comment options
The Grand Forks council is considering making changes in the way it allows public comments during meetings in light of the proposed Fufeng project. Assistant City Attorney Joe Quinn briefed the council on First Amendment Rights during last night’s Committee of the Whole meeting. Quinn also outlined steps the council can take if disruptions occur.
valleynewslive.com
ND workers make less per hour than national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
