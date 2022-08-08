ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 38th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 near 38th and Hampton. Milwaukee police said shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police chase stolen car, 2 arrested

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday, Aug. 8. Police said it started with a traffic stop after the car was involved in "several crimes." The pursuit went down Sheridan Road and reached speeds around 80 mph near 75th Street.
KENOSHA, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit ends in Glendale, 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. It began around 12:15 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Melvina Street. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped briefly but fled and a pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Cudahy police: Missing child found safe

CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say Marzariana Nimphius has returned home safely. CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cudahy police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered child. Ten-year-old Marzariana Nimphius left her home in Cudahy on foot around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Officials...
CUDAHY, WI
CBS 58

Denita Ball will become Milwaukee County's next sheriff

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball will become Milwaukee County's next sheriff, defeating Brian Barkow and Thomas Beal in the Democratic primary. Ball currently serves as deputy chief for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. Her current role puts her second in command to Sheriff Lucas, who is preparing to retire.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wgtd.org

InSinkErator Sold; New Details in Cemetery Shooting; Man Shot "Multiple" Times and Survives

The company that's buying Mt. Pleasant-based InSinkErator says the food waste disposal leader will operate as a separate business unit and will remain in Mt. Pleasant. Michigan-based Whirlpool Corp. announced the $3 billion, all-cash purchase Monday. InSinkErator has been owned by Emerson Electric for over 50 years. Emerson said it's selling InSinkErator because it's in the process of creating a "higher growth, more diversified and cohesive" portfolio. InSinkErator employees almost 1,400 people in the area. The company opened a new $34 million headquarters and technology lab in Mt. Pleasant back in 2018.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale police pursuit, wrong-way driver flipped near I-43

GLENDALE, Wis. - Intense moments were caught on camera when Glendale police spotted a wrong-way driver early Friday, Aug. 5 and tried pulling her over. The driver tried speeding away and soon crashed near I-43. According to investigators, the driver reached 90 miles per hour in the wrong direction on Port Washington Road when she hit a wall, and the SUV flipped.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

500+ Milwaukee non-fatal shootings in 2022, 130+ homicides

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee has surpassed 500 non-fatal shootings so far in 2022. That's in addition to the more than 130 homicides. By FOX6's count, there were eight shootings in about five and a half hours Saturday night, Aug. 6. Eight people were injured and one died, which means another family planning a funeral.
CBS 58

Milwaukee police: Critically missing 15-year-old found safe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say Veronica Tirado-Vallejo has been found safe. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing child. Police say 15-year-old Veronica Tirado-Vallejo was last seen around 11:25 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, near 110th and Sanctuary Drive. She's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Laptop theft

5:53 p.m. Monday — A caller in the 2300 block of East Moreland Boulevard reported they went inside a business to use the bathroom and when they came back outside their medication and laptop were gone. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Officials warn public of telephone scammer impersonating Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating recent complaints of a phone scam. They say the scammer identifies himself as a law enforcement officer and claims that the victim missed jury duty or a court summons. They tell the victim that they run the risk of being arrested unless they pay a sum of money. The scammer requests payment be made by purchasing a prepaid money card and submitting the information over the phone.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect

MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI

