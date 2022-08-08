Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 38th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 near 38th and Hampton. Milwaukee police said shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase stolen car, 2 arrested
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday, Aug. 8. Police said it started with a traffic stop after the car was involved in "several crimes." The pursuit went down Sheridan Road and reached speeds around 80 mph near 75th Street.
2 transported to hospital after crash near 60th and Melvina
Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash near 60th and Melvina Tuesday evening. The Milwaukee Fire Department says their injuries are unknown at this time.
Speeding car crashes into train in Washington County
A speeding car crashed into a train early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The crash could have been avoided if the driver reduced his speed to drive safely in the dense fog.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
5 teens arrested after pursuit with Milwaukee police, gun found nearby
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Five teens were arrested after a pursuit with Milwaukee police. It happened just before 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Officers saw a car reportedly involved in a robbery and attempted to stop it when the driver took off. The car crashed near 46th and Lisbon....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit ends in Glendale, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. It began around 12:15 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Melvina Street. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped briefly but fled and a pursuit ensued.
WISN
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot by uncle, is fighting for her life
MILWAUKEE — Ke'yari Redding, 5, was shot by her uncle John Jackson on July 24. Police said she was asleep on the couch when a bullet came through the house and struck her in the chest and spine. Ke'yari is on a ventilator, and it's uncertain if she will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Cudahy police: Missing child found safe
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say Marzariana Nimphius has returned home safely. CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cudahy police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered child. Ten-year-old Marzariana Nimphius left her home in Cudahy on foot around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Officials...
14-year-old Milwaukee girl shot near 29th and Auer
A 14-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 29th and Auer around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Only an hour earlier, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 19th and Olive.
CBS 58
Denita Ball will become Milwaukee County's next sheriff
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball will become Milwaukee County's next sheriff, defeating Brian Barkow and Thomas Beal in the Democratic primary. Ball currently serves as deputy chief for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. Her current role puts her second in command to Sheriff Lucas, who is preparing to retire.
wgtd.org
InSinkErator Sold; New Details in Cemetery Shooting; Man Shot "Multiple" Times and Survives
The company that's buying Mt. Pleasant-based InSinkErator says the food waste disposal leader will operate as a separate business unit and will remain in Mt. Pleasant. Michigan-based Whirlpool Corp. announced the $3 billion, all-cash purchase Monday. InSinkErator has been owned by Emerson Electric for over 50 years. Emerson said it's selling InSinkErator because it's in the process of creating a "higher growth, more diversified and cohesive" portfolio. InSinkErator employees almost 1,400 people in the area. The company opened a new $34 million headquarters and technology lab in Mt. Pleasant back in 2018.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 arrested in Racine for manufacturing firearms, shots fired incident
Following a shots fired incident, officers recovered nine guns, ammunition, and firearm paraphernalia from the suspect's homes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police pursuit, wrong-way driver flipped near I-43
GLENDALE, Wis. - Intense moments were caught on camera when Glendale police spotted a wrong-way driver early Friday, Aug. 5 and tried pulling her over. The driver tried speeding away and soon crashed near I-43. According to investigators, the driver reached 90 miles per hour in the wrong direction on Port Washington Road when she hit a wall, and the SUV flipped.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
500+ Milwaukee non-fatal shootings in 2022, 130+ homicides
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee has surpassed 500 non-fatal shootings so far in 2022. That's in addition to the more than 130 homicides. By FOX6's count, there were eight shootings in about five and a half hours Saturday night, Aug. 6. Eight people were injured and one died, which means another family planning a funeral.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: Critically missing 15-year-old found safe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say Veronica Tirado-Vallejo has been found safe. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing child. Police say 15-year-old Veronica Tirado-Vallejo was last seen around 11:25 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, near 110th and Sanctuary Drive. She's...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Laptop theft
5:53 p.m. Monday — A caller in the 2300 block of East Moreland Boulevard reported they went inside a business to use the bathroom and when they came back outside their medication and laptop were gone. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
CBS 58
Officials warn public of telephone scammer impersonating Milwaukee police officer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating recent complaints of a phone scam. They say the scammer identifies himself as a law enforcement officer and claims that the victim missed jury duty or a court summons. They tell the victim that they run the risk of being arrested unless they pay a sum of money. The scammer requests payment be made by purchasing a prepaid money card and submitting the information over the phone.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect
MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Comments / 3