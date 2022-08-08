Read full article on original website
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
50 years of celebrating German heritage
The annual Germanfest in Vincennes hits a milestone this year. The festival, which celebrates Vincennes’ German history is turning 50 years old. The event put on by the Christian Educational Foundation, is this weekend running 6pm to Midnight on Friday and Saturday at Highland Woods Park. There’s lots of...
Rubber Duck Regatta winner receives $10,000 prize
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– David and Becky Doti were out of town when they got the phone call they had won $10,000. “It was quite a shock to get that call because you see them dump all those ducks. It’s like winning the lottery,” David Doti said. Doti “adopted” the winning duck from the Wabash […]
Good Samaritan to double nurse simulation labs
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the biggest needs at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is staffing, but REDI grant money is expected to help. According to Good Samaritan Hospital CEO Rob McLin, all types of caregivers are needed, but especially nurses. The hospital developed a plan to recruit and maintain nurses by working with […]
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
Vigo County sees an increase of refugee students as school year is set to begin
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students across Vigo County will start school this Thursday. This year, they'll be joined by a group of students from around the world. Faculty at Vigo County high schools say there's an increase in refugee enrollment. Students from Afghanistan, Russia, and Ukraine are seeking an...
Vincennes’s kids gifted with much needed school supplies
VINCENNES, Ind.(WTWO/WAWV)– The third annual “Party at the Pavilion” back-to-school event took place in downtown Vincennes on Sunday, as hundreds of kids received free school supplies and haircuts. Event Co-Founder and Organizer, Emily Yetka, said she conceptualized the event in 2020, as a way for her and her husband, Carl, to give back to the […]
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
Decorated airman retires after 40 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people gathered at Hulman Field on Saturday to celebrate the career of retired Major General L. Kip Clark, who served in the Air Force for nearly four decades. Clark was honored by other military servicemen and women in an hour-long ceremony where he received numerous plaques and congratulations from […]
Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mr. Richard Goodall gave a special performance at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing." Everyone was on their feet enjoying themselves!. However, it's important to note just how much of an...
Catlin Woman Crowned Georgetown Fair Queen
The 2022 Georgetown Fair crowned its new Queen last night. Brylie Smith of Catlin, the daughter of Kory & Lainey Smith, was crowned Queen of this year’s fair among a group of eleven candidates. She will be a senior at Salt Fork High School this fall. 1st runner-up is...
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
Annabelle’s Boutique Officially Open
Annabelle’s Boutique is officially open for business again. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the special occasion with city and county officials. The business features rugs, furniture, home décor, and more. The building is located at 114 East Main Street in Washington. You can email...
Washington Residents Address Flood Concerns at Council Meeting
Washington City Council members listened last night to a group of Washington residents concerned about flooding. Concerns sparked by heavy rains over the past few years, especially the nearly 12 inches of rain the city received over a three-day period a few weeks ago, were addressed. Candice Crawford, who lives...
Royal Donut Reopens to Major Crowd; Busy Making More by 9:30
Royal Donut reopened at 5 AM Tuesday morning under its new Mad Goat Coffee ownership. As expected, cars around the corner Vermilion to Fairchild waiting for the drive-thru, people waiting to get inside before 5 AM; and to no one’s surprise, by 9:30 there were briefly down to apple fritters and a few brownies. But they were busy making more, and Clayton from Westville told us out in the parking lot, I’ll be back.
As School Returns: Substitute Teachers and Other Personnel Very Much Needed
Danville District 118 students return to class this Friday, and loads of other schools around Vermilion County are getting ready to start as well. So where are we when it comes to “supply of adequate teachers and substitutes?” Vermilion County Regional Superintendent of Schools Aaron Hird recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection. He said schools needing teachers continue to fight the “shortage of workers” that everyone else is fighting these days. That goes for teachers, and everything else.
Vermilion County Animal Shelter has Many Dogs and Cats Available
(Above) Ava, one year old domestic short hair female (left); and Draxton, one year old shep mix male (right). Over at the Vermilion County Animal Shelter they’ve had a lot more to be concerned about over the last couple weeks than just chasing down escaped emus. They happen to have a lot of dogs and cats available for adoption. Ann Puzey from the shelter says, this is usually a busy time of year for cats. But this time around, it’s both. Sometimes residents bring in animals they can no longer care for, but other times, they just leave them behind.
College students provide homework help for students in grades 6-12
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – With another school year under way, local college students will be offering homework help for math and science. Rose-Hulman’s AskRose homework help service will now be available Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. Tutors will be offering free sessions to help students in grades 6 through 12 by video, telephone call, email, or chat. This service will be offered until the end of May and it will be closed during Rose-Hulman’s holiday breaks.
Fire burns down garage on Durkees Ferry Road
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire quickly burned down a detached garage in the 1800 block of Durkees Ferry Road Monday morning. According to New Goshen Fire Chief Terry Meadlo, when firefighters got to the property at 6:48 a.m. the fire had engulfed the building. Meadlo stated that 20 minutes after he arrived on […]
