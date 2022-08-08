Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
Cinema Blend
Following Batgirl Being Scrapped, Warner Bros. Has Addressed What’s Happening With HBO Max’s Black Canary Movie
We’re in a strange time when it comes to upcoming DC movies. While there are only a handful of months to go until Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods hit theaters, last week brought the shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery decided to scrap Batgirl. This has led to many fans worrying if other DC projects are on the chopping block, including the Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) spinoff Black Canary, which features Jurnee Smollett reprising the title character. Now Warner Bros. Pictures has addressed where things stand with this particular superhero movie.
Lady Gaga confirms she will star in 'Joker' sequel, shares teaser
A premiere date for "Joker: Folie à Deux," the sequel to director Todd Phillips’ 2019 blockbuster "Joker," has been announced.
Collider
'Batgirl' Reportedly Featured an Easter Egg for Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman
Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.
ComicBook
New Superman Series Still Set for Cartoon Network Despite Warner Bros Cancellations
Despite Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a number of DC projects across HBO Max, a Superman animated series is still scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network next year. Warner Bros. announced My Adventures With Superman last year during a WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation alongside Batman: Caped Crusader, giving the streaming service and TV network new content featuring the World's Finest superheroes. However, after Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. Luckily, My Adventures With Superman appears to have been saved from the WB chopping block – at least for now.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery Teases 10-Year Plan For DC Films
There is a 10-year plan for DC Films, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Warner Bros. Discovery held its Q2 2022 earnings call on Thursday, announcing when HBO Max and discovery+ will merge into one service, along with subscriber numbers for all its products. There was much interest in the fate of DC Films, considering the decision to shelve the release of Batgirl on HBO Max. David Zaslav addressed the future of DC Films during a Q&A session, where he revealed Warner Bros. Discovery has a 10-year plan for the heroes and villains in the DC Universe.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Makes Major Change to Movies Premiering on HBO Max
Fans waiting to catch new Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max may find themselves waiting. According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. Discovery has shifted the previous 45-day theatrical window put in place by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and now, new Warner Bros. films are no longer guaranteed to hit the streamer on that schedule. Per the report, streaming release timing will now be determined on a case-by-case basis for films in what is seen as the latest reversal of Kilar's embrace of streaming by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
ComicBook
HBO Has a Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making in the Works
HBO has greenlit the pilot for The Franchise, a half-hour comedy about making superhero movies. The pilot comes from Veep and Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci and former James Bond director Sam Mendes. The premise for the pilot says, "It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?" Iannucci will be an executive producer on the series for his Dundee Productions banner. Mendes will also be an executive producer for his own company, Neal Street Productions.
ComicBook
IDW Announces Five New TV Shows Across HBO Max, Cartoon Network and More
Five new TV shows based on IDW Publishing comic books and graphic novels are in development, including at HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Deadline reports IDW Entertainment is developing the five series for Anima Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, HBO Max, Universal Content Productions (UCP), Universal International Studios, and Warner Bros. Television. The shows come from comics and graphic novels published by IDW Publishing and Top Shelf Productions that represent different genres, so there should be something for everybody to check out when they make it to television sets and mobile devices. Some of the series come out of IDW's Originals initiative, which included projects from former Batman scribe Scott Snyder, John Ridley, and G. Willow Wilson.
ComicBook
2021's Best Movie is Now Streaming on Prime Video
As with any month new content continues to pop up on the various streaming services almost every day and Amazon Prime Video has managed to snag one of the best films if last year, Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza. It's not a major surprise that Prime Video would be streaming on the service since it was produced by Prime's recent acquisition MGM, but that the film can now be accessed online so easily is worth celebrating. Starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman), the film centers on Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.
Collider
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
ComicBook
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
Kevin Smith’s ‘Strange Adventures’ Series Scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery
Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith’s strange adventure with HBO Max has come to an end. The filmmaker’s “Strange Adventures” DC comic book anthology series has been axed by Warner Bros. Discovery and will not be moving forward at HBO Max, whose representatives confirmed the news to IndieWire. Smith was set to co-write and direct an episode of “Strange Adventures” as part of the anthology series around lesser-known DC characters. Smith recently shared on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO Max scrapped the series, executive-produced by Greg Berlanti. The “Clerks” director explained that he was writing an episode of...
