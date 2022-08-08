ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting after gun tossed onto WCCO-TV rooftop

By WCCO Staff, Jonah Kaplan
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

1 dead, 1 arrested after downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting 01:48

MINNEAPOLIS – A man is dead and another man is in custody after a deadly shooting inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment Sunday night, which involved a gun that was tossed onto the rooftop of the WCCO-TV building next door.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at the Artistry on 10th apartment building, located on the 1000 block of South Marquette Avenue.

Police officers responding to the reported shooting found a victim in his 30s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside his apartment. Officers provided treatment until he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The victim died at the hospital.

A man was taken into custody at the scene.

MPD Public Information Officer Garret Parten says the relationship between the suspect and victim is not clear at this point, and there was no sign of forced entry in the apartment.

"There has to be a better way to settle disputes than pulling out a gun," Parten said.

Officers also arrived at WCCO-TV at about 8 p.m. on a report that the handgun used in the shooting had been tossed down from the apartment's balcony, landing on the station's rooftop. They took the weapon into evidence.

Apartment management sent out an email to residents of the building later in the evening, saying that they are cooperating with police in the investigation.

"We are deeply saddened to experience such events within our community," the statement said.

This is the 56th homicide of the year in Minneapolis, and the second that occurred in the city on Sunday .

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit electronically .

