The NBA announced its decision to permanently retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey for all 30 teams in the league. It’s a touching gesture to the legendary Celtics big man, who passed away at the age of 88 on July 31, but it did leave fans wondering what would happen to players who are currently using the No. 6 uniform for their respective teams, most notably Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, players who currently wear No. 6 will be grandfathered. In other words, LeBron and Co. will be able to continue wearing the number with their current teams, but no new players will be able to select No. 6.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO