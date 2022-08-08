Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is already one of the best shooters to ever step foot on the NBA court, though his brother Trayce Thompson still can’t believe he pursued basketball over football. Speaking to Natasha Dye of People, Trayce admitted that he always thought Klay was going to be an American football player. […] The post Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk
Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’ll be a slaughterhouse’: Lakers icon Shaq has a special message for ‘buttercups’ in the NBA today
Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal was one of, if not the most feared big men in the NBA during his day. He was a very imposing figure and there’s no denying that Shaq struck fear in the hearts of his oppenents night in and night out. In...
Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors
There are reportedly three teams still left in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors. The C’s even offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and picks to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago, but they also wanted Marcus Smart. Shortly after that report came out, Brown hopped on social […] The post Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage
Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got off a crash. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might have […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers have suddenly emerged as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant after the former league MVP reiterated his desire to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets. Is it a mere coincidence that KD’s former teammate James Harden also happens to be a member of the same team Durant reportedly wants to play […] The post RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The James Harden path Lakers star LeBron James must take in order to win championship No. 5
There has been a lot of talk surrounding LeBron James and his pending contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s NBA guru Tim Bontemps has chimed in on this issue, and he believes LeBron should do a James Harden next summer. No, it’s not about LeBron forcing his...
Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury
The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s hilarious reaction to getting hypnotized
Stephen Curry isn’t the only one in the Bay Area who can make NBA stars go “night night.” Just ask Golden State Warriors teammate and fellow four-time champion Klay Thompson. Thompson’s epic offseason continued this week when he was hypnotized by magician Johnny Wu at an event at Dodgers Stadium. Or was he? Thompson insisted […] The post Klay Thompson’s hilarious reaction to getting hypnotized appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is LeBron James allowed to wear No. 6 for Lakers after NBA retires it for Bill Russell?
The NBA announced its decision to permanently retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey for all 30 teams in the league. It’s a touching gesture to the legendary Celtics big man, who passed away at the age of 88 on July 31, but it did leave fans wondering what would happen to players who are currently using the No. 6 uniform for their respective teams, most notably Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, players who currently wear No. 6 will be grandfathered. In other words, LeBron and Co. will be able to continue wearing the number with their current teams, but no new players will be able to select No. 6.
Bulls rookie feared out for season with serious knee injury
The Chicago Bulls have just been hit with unfortunate news, with K.J. Johnson of NBC Sports reporting that undrafted rookie Justin Lewis has gone down with a serious lower-body injury. “Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign to a two-way contract, has suffered...
‘Kobe was a very close second’: Warriors star Draymond Green reveals Stephen Curry, LeBron James-led all-time starting 5
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has come out with his own version of his all-time starting 5. His list had the usual suspects on it, and no, despite his extremely high self-belief, even Green was adamant about not including himself on his own list. Speaking on a recent episode...
Bill Russell’s No. 6 permanently retired in historic move by NBA
The NBA and Players Association announced on Thursday that Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey will be permanently retired in honor of the indelible legacy the 11-time champion and civil rights pioneer left on the league. The late, great Russell becomes the first player in history to have his number retired across the NBA. The NBA […] The post Bill Russell’s No. 6 permanently retired in historic move by NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA 2K23 Trailer reveals Jordan Challenge
The newly-dropped NBA 2K23 Trailer reveals this year’s Jordan Challenge, allowing players to relive Michael Jordan’s Legacy in the NBA. NBA 2K23 Trailer Showcases this year’s Jordan Challenge. 2K revealed today the new details and features of the upcoming NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge Mode. As we’ve previously...
‘They ain’t got that one’: Stephen Curry gets epic one-of-a-kind gift fitted by Snoop Dogg
Apart from his four NBA championship rings, two NBA MVP trophies, and a bunch of other shiny mementos, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will now also have another hardware to flaunt, thanks to rapper Snoop Dogg, who gave the future Basketball Hall of Famer a Death Row chain. Snoop...
Draymond Green reveals why Luka Doncic is his favorite NBA star not named Stephen Curry
Draymond Green obviously has a bias for the Golden State Warriors. Even if he didn’t, it’s not like the four-time champion would be alone in choosing longtime teammate Stephen Curry as his favorite NBA player to watch. Green is nothing if not a student of the game, after all, and there’s never been another player who manipulates defenses quite like Curry.
‘Welcome to the paradigm shift’ Kyrie Irving drops intense rant amid trade drama
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has never been one to pull punches. He is not afraid to speak his mind and let be known exactly how he is feeling about things. We’ve seen that time and again, in a number of circumstances. Well, it appears he would like others to join him and engage with him through his social media platforms.
Timberwolves owner drops massive hint on D’Angelo Russell’s future amid trade rumors
There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding D’Angelo Russell right now with regard to his future with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Previous reports went as far as saying that the Wolves had placed him on the trade block ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. At this point, however, it seems...
