Cochise County, AZ

KGUN 9

Monsoon stays active with daily thunderstorm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: 6:01 p.m. Here's a look in the image below at some of the estimated rainfall totals from around the Tucson metro area this afternoon. There is still a good chance Southern Arizona will see more rain later tonight as a weather disturbance moves across northern Mexico.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A more favorable flow pattern for daily thunderstorms will persist through this coming week as the upper high becomes centered over the Four Corners region. Daytime temperature will remain near seasonable readings. Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5:00 p.m. Patchy blowing dust...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Popular Tucson hiking trails see spike in car break-ins

TUCSON — The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a public service announcement warning local hikers of a recent spike in vehicle break-ins at three popular trailhead parking lots. These local hot spots include Finger Rock, Douglas Springs, and Pima Canyon trails. Over the last two weeks, PCSD reported these...
TUCSON, AZ
Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

11th Annual Pirates of the High Desert in Bisbee

Ahoy, matey! This Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13, 2022, Bisbee – Arizona’s own mile-high city – beckons visitors to slap on eye patches, don tricorns, shoulder Black Beard’s Pepe, transform into a fish-tailed mermaid or swashbuckler, and weigh anchor for the 11th Annual Bisbee Pirates of the High Desert two day romp.
BISBEE, AZ
tucsonlifestyle.com

Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson

Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

The Vail Brothers, Their Adventures and Role in Vail’s Story

Walter Vail stepped out of a stagecoach onto the dusty streets of Tucson in 1876. Twenty-four years old, with a keen sense of purpose, Walter intended to become a successful businessman and rancher. Walter left New Jersey soon after turning 21. His quest led him to Virginia City, Nevada where he worked as a time keeper in the silver mines. By all accounts he worked hard and above board but Virginia City was a rough and lawless place. It wasn’t long before his savings were stolen, and all his hard work had come to naught. After this devastating set-back, he sought advice from his Uncle Nathan who recommended he head to Tucson and look for land there.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022

ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
TUCSON, AZ

