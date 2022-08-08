Read full article on original website
Related
KGUN 9
Monsoon stays active with daily thunderstorm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: 6:01 p.m. Here's a look in the image below at some of the estimated rainfall totals from around the Tucson metro area this afternoon. There is still a good chance Southern Arizona will see more rain later tonight as a weather disturbance moves across northern Mexico.
Multiple power poles down in Cochise County
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is assisting with multiple power poles that collapsed during a storm.
Power Outages across Southern Arizona
Heavy Monsoon storms causing power outages for TEP and Tirco customers Tuesday early Tuesday morning. Crews have been dispatch for both providers.
PCSD: Multiple power poles down
The Pima County Sheriff's Department respond to multiple downed power poles on Linda Vista Boulevard. Linda Vista Boulevard is closed between Bald Eagle Avenue and
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A more favorable flow pattern for daily thunderstorms will persist through this coming week as the upper high becomes centered over the Four Corners region. Daytime temperature will remain near seasonable readings. Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5:00 p.m. Patchy blowing dust...
ABC 15 News
Popular Tucson hiking trails see spike in car break-ins
TUCSON — The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a public service announcement warning local hikers of a recent spike in vehicle break-ins at three popular trailhead parking lots. These local hot spots include Finger Rock, Douglas Springs, and Pima Canyon trails. Over the last two weeks, PCSD reported these...
Pima County to hold Water Safety Expo
Pima County is partnering with Safe Kids Pima County and the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona to host a Water Safety Expo at Manzanita Pool in Tucson on Saturday, August 20.
11th Annual Pirates of the High Desert in Bisbee
Ahoy, matey! This Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13, 2022, Bisbee – Arizona’s own mile-high city – beckons visitors to slap on eye patches, don tricorns, shoulder Black Beard’s Pepe, transform into a fish-tailed mermaid or swashbuckler, and weigh anchor for the 11th Annual Bisbee Pirates of the High Desert two day romp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Bicyclist Severely Injured In Hit And Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Tucson Police stated that a driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a bicycle on Sunday morning. Police state that the driver of a car collided with a 56-year-old-male bicyclist near Grant and Oracle Roads.
Police investigate school threats in Sierra Vista, Marana Monday
Police investigated school threats in Sierra Vista and Marana Monday. Marana police arrested a boy Monday at 7 a.m. in connection with a school threat posted on social media.
Homeless at Santa Rita Park upset over upcoming construction
After around two years of planning, the City has a master plan to improve Santa Rita Park. Construction could disturb some of the homeless who frequently stay in that area.
KOLD-TV
Cyclist fighting for life after hit-and-run crash near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cyclist is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run accident near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said a man was found around 5:30 a.m. and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
thevailvoice.com
The Vail Brothers, Their Adventures and Role in Vail’s Story
Walter Vail stepped out of a stagecoach onto the dusty streets of Tucson in 1876. Twenty-four years old, with a keen sense of purpose, Walter intended to become a successful businessman and rancher. Walter left New Jersey soon after turning 21. His quest led him to Virginia City, Nevada where he worked as a time keeper in the silver mines. By all accounts he worked hard and above board but Virginia City was a rough and lawless place. It wasn’t long before his savings were stolen, and all his hard work had come to naught. After this devastating set-back, he sought advice from his Uncle Nathan who recommended he head to Tucson and look for land there.
Ironwood Ridge High School reports water main break
Traffic for student drop off and pick up now faces changes after a water main break impacts the campus and will last for about 2 weeks
73-Year-Old Saundra Bridgeford Lewis Dead In Hit And Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department stated that they were investigating a fatal accident that took place early on Saturday. Officers responded to a serious collision involving a possible hit and run that took place north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Road. The officers [..]
KOLD-TV
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
Comments / 0