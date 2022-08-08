Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL AND NORTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES At 746 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Baxter, or 11 miles south of Marshalltown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rock Creek Lake, Laurel, Haverhill, Ferguson and Rock Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Man dies in Boone County tractor rollover accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover accident in Boone County. A 911 call came in just after 10:00 a.m. about a man who was trapped under a tractor at a property in the 500 block of Juniper Avenue in rural Pilot Mound, said Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry. […]
KCCI.com
Major changes in store for the North Mixmaster in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $64 million construction project is designed to make the East Mixmaster safer. New bridges and new lanes will change the way drivers travel. The East Mixmaster joins Interstate 80, 35 and 235 on Des Moines’ northeast side. More than 160,000 cars and trucks drive through it every day. Now after more than 50 years, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to make it safer. That’s good news for truck drivers like Timothy Bass.
Person of interest identified in Polk County homicide
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A material witness warrant has been issued for a person of interest in the weekend homicide of a Des Moines man. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith. He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 170 pounds, with hazel […]
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report August 5-7, 2022
3:02am: A caller requested assistance with a Suicidal Subject at 506 South Wilson Ave. The subject had left the area in his vehicle before officers arrived. He was later located and taken to ER for an Evaluation. 7:57am: Amanda Johns reported Harassing Text Messages being sent to her daughter’s cell...
KCCI.com
Wakonda Club preparing for restoration
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Wakonda Club is preparing for a huge makeover. The southside golf club will play host to the Principal Charity Classic next spring. Then the course will shut down so crews can start making improvements. The improvements will include removing some unhealthy trees and replacing...
Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
KCCI.com
Ames woman involved in rollover crash starting to come out of medical coma
AMES, Iowa — There is an update on an Ames woman who was in a roll-over crash and last week and has been in a medically-induced coma ever since. Sierra DesPlanques was involved in a rollover crash on Friday. Her family operates a popular sweet corn stand on 13th...
KCCI.com
ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located
DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
Pen City Current
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the Covid pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at...
KCCI.com
Creston plant to pay $500K for allegedly faking test results
CRESTON, Iowa — A Creston manufacturing plant will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it faked test results for materials used in military aircraft. The U.S. Department of Justice says Wellman Dynamics failed to properly test the strength and structure of its large metal casings from 2014 to 2021.
theperrynews.com
Woodward man, drunk on ATV, threatens to kill Rippey woman
A Woodward man who allegedly threatened to kill a Rippey woman was arrested Thursday while driving drunk on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Steven Darwin Meister, 58, of 308 E. First St., Woodward, was charged with third-degree harassment, third or subsequent offense OWI and operating without interlock device and issued citations for reckless driving, speeding, driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
rejournals.com
Des Moines’ Hurd Real Estate acquires four Hy-Vee grocery stores
Des Moines, Iowa-based Hurd Real Estate has acquired four Hy-Vee grocery stores and four Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience stores in two states. The deal increases Hurd’s Hy-Vee portfolio to 31 grocery stores and 21 convenience stores in seven states. Hurd Real Estate has worked on sale-leaseback agreements with...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police: Woman injured by hatchet during domestic dispute
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is recovering after she was injured by a hatchet early Tuesday morning. According to police, a man used the hatchet on the woman's legs. She suffered lacerations, police said. The man fled the scene. He has not yet been located.
KCCI.com
Mahaska County GOP censures Rep. Miller-Meeks over her Respect for Marriage Act vote
Mahaska County Republicans voted to censure Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks at a meeting last Thursday after Miller-Meeks voted to protect same-sex and interracial marriages last month. Jean Stanford, chair of the Mahaska County GOP central committee, told KCCI that "a couple of grassroots conservatives in Mahaska County noticed how Ms....
