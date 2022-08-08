ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Wine gala raises funds for new Canfield gazebo

By Desirae Gostlin
 2 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rotary Club of Canfield hosted a Wine Gala on the Green on Sunday.

It’s the club’s first social fundraiser since COVID.

The event featured six wineries and local food vendors.

Proceeds will go to help the Rotary’s projects in the community — namely the Canfield Village Green Gazebo.

Organizers tell us they are happy to see people back out in person for events.

“Want people to be able to enjoy themselves and feel like they got something for their money at the same time while they’re giving, so that they can feel good about it too,” said event organizer Christina Bunevich.

The Rotary Club of Canfield is working with the City of Canfield and the Ohio Department of Transportation for proper demolition of the current gazebo.

After that construction on the new one will begin.

