Video Games

ComicBook

Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak

A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

No Man’s Sky Comparing Images From 2016 And 2022 In A Latest Video

The most recent in-depth video from now-famous YouTuber Cycu1 demonstrates the amazing steps Hello Games took to expand the No Man’s Sky universe. The numerous enhancements made by the writers to increase No Man’s Sky’s interactive galaxy are highlighted in Cycu1’s comparative film. The English developers’ work followed a dual route of optimization and straightforward “fan service.”
VIDEO GAMES
happygamer.com

It Has Been Reported That A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Now In Production

A live-action adaptation of the iconic video game Pac-Man is coming. The Associated Press claims that a live-action rendition of the vintage arcade favorite will soon hit theatres. Even while video game movies don’t exactly have the finest image, this one has quite the pedigree: it was created by Bandai...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Future Big Content For Dying Light 2 Stay Human Has Been Somewhat Teased By Techland

Shen Xiu, the newest agent in the second Chapter of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, has been introduced in the first Dying Light 2 Stay Human details released by Techland. In a few weeks, The Huntress and the Witch, the second part, and the next 1.5 patches will both be released. Chapters play a significant role in the Dying Light 2 Stay Human post-launch support strategy, as was previously stated.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

5 games you can play right now from your browser for free

There’s no need to spend money on expensive video games when you can play great ones from your browser for free. This blog post will discuss five of our favorite online browser games. Whether you’re a fan of bubble shooter or strategy games or want to kill some time...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Pathless Will Be Released For Switch And Xbox In The Upcoming Winter

This winter, Xbox and Switch gaming systems will receive Giant Squid’s legendary adventure game The Pathless from Annapurna Interactive. You play as the Hunter in an open-world action-adventure game currently accessible for PC, PlayStation, and Apple Arcade players. The Hunter’s goal is to discover a solution to remove the curse from the globe. The ancient gods who live on an island are the source of this curse. The Tall Ones are the name given to these gods.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

You Can Unlock Spyro The Dragon In Stray Using A Mod

The new Stray mod makes the dragon Spyro the main character instead of a kitty adventuring in a dystopian metropolis. Spyro’s addition to Stray appears to be a fairly straightforward mod. He incorporates some of the noises and movements from the Spyro game series in addition to the altered character model.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Behaviour Interactive, The Company Behind Dead By Daylight, Has Unveiled Meet Your Maker, A New Gameplay That Once More Emphasizes Inventive Player Fatalities

Dead by Daylight, a popular horror game, was launched by Behaviour Interactive in 2016. Although it was not the first asymmetric online horror game, it did contribute to the genre’s acceptance of the model. Since Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight was launched, additional games have adapted similar gameplay models,...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Super Mario 64 Can Now Be Played As A Horror Flick

Imagine if Super Mario 64 was a survival horror game. A whole new game was made by a fan using the Super Mario 64 engine well, at least the demo. The song’s title is Another Princess in Our Castle. Years after Princess Peach’s passing, you visit her palace and discover that it is haunted.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

