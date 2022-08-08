Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
A New Tower Of Fantasy Trailer Has Customizable Characters, cars, And Much More
For the upcoming online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio unveiled a new video today. The freedom and ingenuity of the game’s character customization, equipment, and various vehicles you can ride are all highlighted in the trailer. A brief video also demonstrates the flexibility to...
No Man’s Sky Comparing Images From 2016 And 2022 In A Latest Video
The most recent in-depth video from now-famous YouTuber Cycu1 demonstrates the amazing steps Hello Games took to expand the No Man’s Sky universe. The numerous enhancements made by the writers to increase No Man’s Sky’s interactive galaxy are highlighted in Cycu1’s comparative film. The English developers’ work followed a dual route of optimization and straightforward “fan service.”
happygamer.com
It Has Been Reported That A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Now In Production
A live-action adaptation of the iconic video game Pac-Man is coming. The Associated Press claims that a live-action rendition of the vintage arcade favorite will soon hit theatres. Even while video game movies don’t exactly have the finest image, this one has quite the pedigree: it was created by Bandai...
The Future Big Content For Dying Light 2 Stay Human Has Been Somewhat Teased By Techland
Shen Xiu, the newest agent in the second Chapter of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, has been introduced in the first Dying Light 2 Stay Human details released by Techland. In a few weeks, The Huntress and the Witch, the second part, and the next 1.5 patches will both be released. Chapters play a significant role in the Dying Light 2 Stay Human post-launch support strategy, as was previously stated.
knowtechie.com
5 games you can play right now from your browser for free
There’s no need to spend money on expensive video games when you can play great ones from your browser for free. This blog post will discuss five of our favorite online browser games. Whether you’re a fan of bubble shooter or strategy games or want to kill some time...
A brand New Character For Riot’s Free League Of Legends Fighting Game Is Showcased
On August 1, 2022, Riot Games revealed that the F2P model would be used to distribute the fighting game codenamed Project L. Illaoi has joined the playable group of fighters in Riot Games’ Project L, the continuing assist-based 2D combat game set in the League of Legends universe. The...
Final Fantasy 14 Is Getting Ready To Start The Moonfire Faire Adventure This Year With Some Sizzling New Items Ideal For Enjoyment In The Hot Weather
Fans of Final Fantasy 14 are returning to the highly regarded MMORPG in anticipation of its 6.2 big content release. The spectacular return of the Moonfire Faire will give players something else to do in the weeks before the Final Fantasy 14 patch. When the Moonfire Faire event starts on...
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Has Temporarily Brought Back Hyper Mode
Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s first substantial content update won’t be available for a while, but developer Techland is still releasing updates at a reasonable rate. For instance, the game now features a mode that was a fan favorite. Dying Light 2 Stay Human will feature Hyper Mode...
The Pathless Will Be Released For Switch And Xbox In The Upcoming Winter
This winter, Xbox and Switch gaming systems will receive Giant Squid’s legendary adventure game The Pathless from Annapurna Interactive. You play as the Hunter in an open-world action-adventure game currently accessible for PC, PlayStation, and Apple Arcade players. The Hunter’s goal is to discover a solution to remove the curse from the globe. The ancient gods who live on an island are the source of this curse. The Tall Ones are the name given to these gods.
Spider-Man Remastered Screen Shots Have Been Revealed Of Pc Version
August can be found at the Spider-Man Superstore and the Marvel Games Store. Insomniacs’ remake of the well-known open-world game, which was first released in 1966 as a component of the Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, was unveiled for the PC in June during a State of Play event.
The Unofficial Fan-Produced Series Based On Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic: Episode One
The Spire features a teaser video from Unreal Cinema. This playable reconstruction depicts the well-known figures Trask Ulgo and Avren at the Endar Spire, a well-known scene from the opening of KOTOR. Kart Onasi, Lieutenant Saran, and Darth Bandon are some of the other members who will make an appearance...
There Is A Battle Pass Sharing Option, According To a MultiVersus Data Miner
The game looks to allow users to look for another player’s name in order to pair up with them, according to a snapshot uploaded by AisulMV of the “Find a Battle Pass Partner” menu. AisulMV responded, “For Battle Pass connecting,” when questioned by a follower about what...
Comparing The PS5 And PS4 Versions Of The Last Of Us Part 1’s Graphics
A fresh video clip for The Last of Us: The Last of Us Part 1 has been released by Naughty Dog. The clip is brief but sufficient to showcase a moment with an entirely different vibe. In addition, really impressive lighting that has been significantly improved completely alters the mood...
You Can Unlock Spyro The Dragon In Stray Using A Mod
The new Stray mod makes the dragon Spyro the main character instead of a kitty adventuring in a dystopian metropolis. Spyro’s addition to Stray appears to be a fairly straightforward mod. He incorporates some of the noises and movements from the Spyro game series in addition to the altered character model.
Crossplay Is Being Developed By The Makers Of The Fighting Game The King Of Fighters 15
SNK had a panel at the Evo 2022 event today, where they unveiled King of Fighters 15, their most recent fighting game. There hasn’t been a new trailer for KOF15, which is expected on Sunday, but there have been a few announcements of information. Awakened Orochi Team will be launched on August 8th, according to the business.
Behaviour Interactive, The Company Behind Dead By Daylight, Has Unveiled Meet Your Maker, A New Gameplay That Once More Emphasizes Inventive Player Fatalities
Dead by Daylight, a popular horror game, was launched by Behaviour Interactive in 2016. Although it was not the first asymmetric online horror game, it did contribute to the genre’s acceptance of the model. Since Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight was launched, additional games have adapted similar gameplay models,...
The Super Mario 64 Can Now Be Played As A Horror Flick
Imagine if Super Mario 64 was a survival horror game. A whole new game was made by a fan using the Super Mario 64 engine well, at least the demo. The song’s title is Another Princess in Our Castle. Years after Princess Peach’s passing, you visit her palace and discover that it is haunted.
At EVO 2022, The Schedule For The Forthcoming Strive Upgrades Will Be Revealed
During the EVO Fighting Game Premiere Tournament, Arc System Works announced a general timeline of what fans might anticipate through 2022 and 2023. No particular date has been specified, but the second Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass will start with the inclusion of a new character in the summer of 2022.
A Destiny 2 Player Ues 11 Google Stadia Accounts Together To Kill Bosses For The Community
Lucky Lai, also known as Luckstruck9, streams Destiny 2 and simultaneously manages 11 Google Stadia accounts to distribute valuable boss checkpoints to Guardians in need. He began issuing checkpoints in the LFG gaming community using his primary account, as Lai previously stated, but swiftly made a new account that could be downloaded to his laptop.
HappyGamer
