TODAY.com
Dad, 39, started having 'migraines.' It turned out to be brain cancer
Ryan Russell was a self-described “super healthy” athletic dad of three who was enjoying personal and professional success. But then the mystery headaches began. They felt like severe migraines, he recalled. Starting in April, the pattern would be similar every time: Russell would drop his son off at school in the morning, work out and feel the pain coming on.
People
27-Year-Old Son of Cancer Survivor Dies of Heart Issue on 102-Mile Bike Ride to Benefit Cancer Research
An Ohio State University student died after experiencing a medical emergency during a 102-mile charity bike ride to raise funds for cancer research. According to the Columbus Dispatch, the family of Mason Fisher said the 27-year-old suffered a heart-related medical issue after riding 100 miles of the Pelotonia bicycle ride event on Saturday.
Indiana parents whose 15-year-old daughter is battling bone cancer reveal they've been forced to take out high-interest loans to pay for gas to drive her to her life-saving treatments
Parents of a 15-year-old girl who is battling a rare form of bone cancer have revealed they were forced to take out loans to pay for gas to drive her to her life-saving treatments. Keith and Analiza Vincent's daughter Jinger was diagnosed with osteosarcoma more than a year ago and...
Scrubs Magazine
Patient in Remission After Being the First in the World to Receive New Cancer Therapy
John Hornsby Sr. never thought his cancer would go away. The Kentucky native was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a decade ago. He thought he had run out of options until he met Dr. Jim Essell, who suggested he sign up for a clinical trial. The therapy provided a more targeted approach to Hornsby’s cancer and now ten years later after his first diagnosis, he is cancer free.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Pregnancy is possible from the start of ovulation.
Officials Ask for Help in Identifying Young Man Who's Been in the Hospital for 2 Weeks
The young man was dropped off at County-USC Medical Center on July 22, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said while asking for the public's help in identifying him. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is asking for help in finding the identity of a young...
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
Missing teen found dead 'in pool of blood' in vacant basement after dad receives anonymous call
DETROIT (TCD) -- An 18-year-old recent high school graduate was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a basement the same night he reportedly attended a party with friends. According to Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis, Jacob Hills of Grand Blanc, Michigan, spent "leisure time" with his family on a...
Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks
The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
A husband and wife were diagnosed with cancer within a year of each other. Paying for treatments depleted their savings.
Married couple Jason and Shauna Ellis each received a cancer diagnosis within one year. As is the case for many cancer patients in the US, the two depleted their savings paying for treatments. They created a GoFundMe to help. The young couple wants to inspire other people in a similar...
Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines
In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
Pregnant mother and baby died after she was sent to ‘unsuitable ward’
A pregnant woman and her baby died two days apart after she caught Covid and was transferred to an unsuitable ward to treat her illness, an inquest heard.Sumera Haq, 37, was eight months pregnant with her third child when she contracted coronavirus and started suffering severe stomach pain and worsening shortness of breath.She was rushed to Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, east London, and initially treated on a labour ward.Two days later, on 9 August last year, the primary school teacher was transferred to a medical ward after her respiratory function worsened, but her condition deteriorated and she suffered...
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
Ohio family of 11 awakened in middle of night by stranger telling them their house was on fire
An Ohio woman saved a family of 11 when she knocked on their front door in the middle of the night to let them know their home was on fire. Haily Moss is seen on the Ring security doorbell camera at Josh Ellis and Brittany Downing's home at 1:06 a.m. EST.
blavity.com
Bodies Of 3 Missing Sisters Found In Private Pond Near Texas Home
Three girls disappeared while under the care of their babysitter on July 29. The next day, authorities found the young sisters dead in a pond near their Cass County, Texas home.
Louisiana woman whose water broke at 16 weeks was forced into 'painful, hours-long labor' because of abortion ban, lawsuit says
Doctors in Louisiana say patients have already suffered under the state's abortion ban. One described her patient enduring a painful, bloody labor while having a miscarriage at 16 weeks. Abortion access in Louisiana has fluctuated for weeks, but the procedure is currently legal.
People
6-Year-Old Boy Dies Days After Being Bitten by Rattlesnake While on Family Bike Ride in Colorado
A 6-year-old boy died days after being bitten by a rattlesnake during a family outing in Colorado. A father and his two children were on a bike ride at Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield on July 5 when they stopped for a water break, according to CBS News. When...
