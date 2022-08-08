ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Dad, 39, started having 'migraines.' It turned out to be brain cancer

Ryan Russell was a self-described “super healthy” athletic dad of three who was enjoying personal and professional success. But then the mystery headaches began. They felt like severe migraines, he recalled. Starting in April, the pattern would be similar every time: Russell would drop his son off at school in the morning, work out and feel the pain coming on.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Indiana parents whose 15-year-old daughter is battling bone cancer reveal they've been forced to take out high-interest loans to pay for gas to drive her to her life-saving treatments

Parents of a 15-year-old girl who is battling a rare form of bone cancer have revealed they were forced to take out loans to pay for gas to drive her to her life-saving treatments. Keith and Analiza Vincent's daughter Jinger was diagnosed with osteosarcoma more than a year ago and...
INDIANA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Patient in Remission After Being the First in the World to Receive New Cancer Therapy

John Hornsby Sr. never thought his cancer would go away. The Kentucky native was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a decade ago. He thought he had run out of options until he met Dr. Jim Essell, who suggested he sign up for a clinical trial. The therapy provided a more targeted approach to Hornsby’s cancer and now ten years later after his first diagnosis, he is cancer free.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Ohio State University#Cancer Survivor#Medical Student#Mason#Buckeye Family#The Columbus Dispatch
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls

Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cancer
Daily Fort Worth

Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines

In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Pregnant mother and baby died after she was sent to ‘unsuitable ward’

A pregnant woman and her baby died two days apart after she caught Covid and was transferred to an unsuitable ward to treat her illness, an inquest heard.Sumera Haq, 37, was eight months pregnant with her third child when she contracted coronavirus and started suffering severe stomach pain and worsening shortness of breath.She was rushed to Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, east London, and initially treated on a labour ward.Two days later, on 9 August last year, the primary school teacher was transferred to a medical ward after her respiratory function worsened, but her condition deteriorated and she suffered...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy