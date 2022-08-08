Read full article on original website
Local non-profit directors celebrate Imagination Library in Columbus
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Tuesday was Dolly Parton Day across Ohio! She was in Columbus to celebrate and promote her Imagination Library program. All 88 counties have an affiliate for the library. The Brightside Project in Salem covers Columbiana County. Directors of the non-profit were at the state capital Tuesday to hear the country music legend speak.
Local non-profit receives big donation from AT&T
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local non-profit helping lower-income residents become computer-literate is getting a major boost from AT&T. Executives with the telecommunications giant presented a ceremonial check to directors with the Oak Hill Collaborative worth $20,000. The money will help pay the costs of computer education courses and...
Animal Charity: Over 90% of rescues from Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bearded dragons, horses, snakes, pigs, dogs and chickens are just some of the animals that have been rescued in the city of Youngstown. Now, Animal Charity of Ohio is asking the city for financial help after stating the majority of their calls come from within the city limits.
Confusion over local JD Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue. “We’re not available next...
Progress made for chicken ordinance in Lisbon
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Village Council passed the second reading of a new ordinance to allow chickens in the village. A new ordinance was made to reflect changes to the original draft during the last meeting. The next and final reading will take place on August 23.
Positive Parenting: The benefits of marching band
(WYTV) — With the first day of school coming up, students are getting ready for class and extracurricular activities. Some band students are already rehearsing for football halftime shows. “I have seen the pattern of goodness that this kind of thing brings,” said Tom Ruggieri. Ruggieri has directed...
Local girl sews pillows for kids at Akron Children’s
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Bobbi Woods, 11, is sewing pillows to give to patients at Akron Children’s Hospital. The Southington girl had the idea after she spent time in the hospital for knee surgery. She was given books and stuffed animals during her recovery. After taking some sewing...
Local family reunited with missing pet after 1 month
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County family was reunited with their beloved pet after the dog had been missing for almost a month. It’s clear to see by the number of kisses that Bruno the boxer was happy to see Kim Watson and her son Nicholas. “We...
Local American Legions accepting donations for Kentucky flood victims
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley always opens its heart when disaster strikes. The latest effort follows the devasting flooding in Kentucky. Two local American Legions are teaming up to help the victims. Ernest Thomas digs through the donations already received at American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana. It’s...
Child vaccine clinic in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- As you’re getting the kids ready for back to school, you might want to get them their COVID and childhood vaccines. You can do that Monday in Warren. There’s a free clinic at the Warren city health department. It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
Interviews of local Holocaust survivors now digitized
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Certain pictures can be associated with the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews during World War II. But behind the faces in the pictures are stories, some of which were later told by people who settled around Youngstown. A professor at Youngstown State University recorded them, and now they’ve been digitized for all to hear and never forget.
YSU among schools to offer free tech credentials in broadband, 5G
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A grant was announced Tuesday that will help schools fund training in broadband and 5G-related credentials. Youngstown State University is among four training providers to share in the $592,215 grant. This is the third round of the initiative, which helps Ohioans who are low-income, partially...
Masks required for students at local Kent State campuses
KENT, Ohio (WKBN)- When Kent State University students return to the Kent main campus and other local branch campuses, they will have to wear a mask. According to a statement on the university website, students are required to wear masks indoors at campuses located in counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates. These campuses include Kent, Trumbull, Salem, and East Liverpool.
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local superintendents said that bus drivers are a huge demand right now. Just Tuesday morning, WKBN checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio’s website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County’s websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
Local monster truck team breaks Guinness World Record
(WKBN) — A few weeks ago, a local monster truck team called “Bad Habit” unveiled its new truck. It’s the first Jeep Gladiator Monster Truck — and it’s already making history. Saturday night, driver Joe Sylvester broke the Guinness World Record for the World’s...
Charges pending after neglected dog found wandering in Boardman neighborhood
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose. When deputies picked up the dog named Gio, he was immediately taken to the vet because he could barely walk. Gio was found to be 30 pounds underweight and infested with fleas, making him severely anemic.
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Seven fire departments from throughout Pennsylvania were called to a house fire in Ellwood City Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Firefighters said that at least two people made it out of the house safely. Crews...
Firefighters hurt in Trumbull County house fire
MASURY, Ohio (WKBN)- Two firefighters are recovering Wednesday morning after being injured while fighting a fire in Masury. It happened just before midnight Tuesday on Oak Street in Masury. Firefighters said there was fire damage on the outside and water damage on the outside. Firefighters saw moderate smoke on the...
UPDATE: Youngstown police find missing child
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department found 12-year-old Mason Thompson safe Sunday evening after he was previously reported missing. “The Youngstown Police Department would like to thank everyone who was on the lookout for Mason Thompson this weekend. He was located safe & sound with friends and is now back in the care of family. The hard work and diligence of the community, YPD Family Services Unit & YPD Patrol Division helped bring this incident to a quick resolution,” said YPD Captain Jason Simon.
Mercer County judge’s calling hours Tuesday
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A longtime Mercer County judge’s calling hours are Tuesday. Francis Fornelli’s calling hours will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at John Flynn Funeral Home in Hermitage. Star skateboarder, decorated Olympian to speak at …. Fornelli died last week after serving...
