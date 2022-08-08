Police searching for Bradley Cooper look-alike who allegedly shoplifted at Home Depot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WJW) — A police department in Georgia is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shoplifted from Home Depot.
But since the Henry County Police Department posted a photo of the wanted suspect on their Facebook page on July 28, commenters have noticed the man's uncanny resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper.
“He should be easy to find. VERY recognizable,” one commenter said.
The Cooper doppelgänger reportedly stole a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from a McDonough, Georgia, Home Depot, which can cost more than $600.
