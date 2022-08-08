ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Police searching for Bradley Cooper look-alike who allegedly shoplifted at Home Depot

By Laura Morrison
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpGAr_0h8XtXou00

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WJW) — A police department in Georgia is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shoplifted from Home Depot.

But since the Henry County Police Department posted a photo of the wanted suspect on their Facebook page on July 28, commenters have noticed the man’s uncanny resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper.

Dad killed, son injured after vehicle hits buggy in Geauga County

“He should be easy to find. VERY recognizable,” one commenter said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZylN_0h8XtXou00
Honoree Bradley Cooper arrives at the American Cinematheque Award ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Cooper doppelgänger reportedly stole a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from a McDonough, Georgia, Home Depot, which can cost more than $600.

Police have not offered an update in the case since the initial post.

