Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested

Staff Report

A Most Wanted fugitive from Hays County was captured in Austin, the 18th fugitive arrested this year off the Hays County Crimestoppers Most Wanted list.

Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts of Credit Card abuse and two counts of Theft of a Firearm. Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Austin Police Department officers arrested Rasco on Aug. 4.

Rasco is currently in Travis County Jail awaiting transfer to Hays County. Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler has commended his deputies for their persistence in locating and arresting Rasco, and extended his thanks to Austin Police Department for their assistance.