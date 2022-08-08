ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anna Faris Once Revealed She Found Acting Alongside Her Ex-Husband Chris Pratt ‘Scary’

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

As many know, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris enjoyed a long marriage before their divorce in 2018. During their years together, although they were both actors, they rarely starred together in movies. This was because when they did, Faris found it to be a scary experience.

Anna Faris admitted that she and Chris Pratt were competitive with each other

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATLNm_0h8XtPl600
Anna Faris | Carlos Tischler/Getty Images

Faris once opened up about what it was like being married to another actor. According to Esquire , she and Pratt met in 2007 on the set of Take Me Home Tonight . Before Pratt, she was married to actor Ben Indra. Faris and Indra would divorce in 2008. When Faris informed Pratt of the news, that was when the Guardians of the Galaxy star vowed to marry her. He kept his word and wedded Faris in 2009.

Although two different relationships with two different people, Faris once shared that both her marriages had one challenge in common.

“My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness. Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability,” Faris once said on her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast .

Faris went on to admit she might not have handled competition well in either of her marriages. But the actor hoped she’d grown out of that mindset.

Anna Faris found working with Chris Pratt scary

Faris and Pratt had only worked together on two films. The first was Take Me Home Tonight , which was where they originally met. But the second and only project they collaborated on as a couple was What’s Your Number? Faris co-starred alongside Chris Evans for the 2011 romcom where she played a single but hopeless romantic down on her luck.

Pratt played one of Faris’ past boyfriends in the film. And although the Mom star enjoyed working alongside her husband at the time, she also found it a bit intimidating.

“It was a blast working with him. He makes me laugh all the time. But it’s also scary. I felt a little more vulnerable doing our scenes together because I’m always concerned about what he thinks. When it’s somebody who’s really close to you, you care about their opinion a little bit more,” she said in an interview with Reuters .

The movie also had Faris engaged in intimate moments involving multiple men. Because of this, Faris shared that her ex-husband wouldn’t be on set during those scenes.

“He’s really supportive and so proud. As actors, we don’t show up on the days when the other is supposed to be intimate with another person. I wouldn’t want my husband sitting behind the cameras while I’m in bed with Zach Quinto or Joel McHale. Chris is so great about that,” she said.

How Chris Evans helped Chris Pratt get over the discomfort of Anna Faris’ intimate scenes

Pratt also confirmed that it was occasionally difficult to watch his then-wife’s intimate scenes in What’s Your Number with Evans. But the Captain America actor realized how uncomfortable it could be to watch Faris making love to him, and proceeded to console Pratt.

“Chris [Evans] did something, he gave me such a major gift in that moment where he just like embraced me and was like, ‘Hey man, this is weird.’ We hung out, we got together, we became friends. And immediately, any weirdness [that] was there disappeared,” he once said to Sway in the Morning .

RELATED: ‘The Terminal List’: Chris Pratt Hopes Show Leads to More Dramatic Roles

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Relatable Mom Photo of Her and Chris Pratt’s Daughters

Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!. Katherine Schwarzenegger's got her hands full, quite literally!. The Gift of Forgiveness author posted a relatable mom moment on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself carrying her and Chris Pratt's daughters. The sweet image captured Katherine holding onto 23-month-old Lyla on her hip, while Eloise, 2 months, was sitting snug inside a baby carrier. Katherine was all smiles and dressed effortlessly in a camouflage jacket and chic black sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Anna Faris
Person
Chris Pratt
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Reacts To Ex Anne Heche’s Tragic Car Crash: ‘I Don’t Want Anyone To Be Hurt’

Ellen DeGeneres, 64, has finally reacted to Anne Heche‘s shocking car crash that left her in a coma in the hospital with severe burns. The former talk show host, who dated the actress from 1997 until 2000, responded to questions as she was out in Santa Barbara, California, with a friend on Monday, August 8. When asked about how her former girlfriend was doing, Ellen responded only briefly. “We are not in touch with each other, so I would not know,” she said, per the Daily Mail. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Take Me Home Tonight
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim & Pete Just Broke Up After 9 Months of Dating—Here’s the ‘Demanding’ Part That Ended Their Relationship

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

155K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy