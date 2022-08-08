ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google to expand removal policy to remove more personal info from websites

By WMAR Staff
 2 days ago
Google receives tens of thousands of requests to remove personal information, such as addresses and social security numbers from webpages found on their search results every year.

But only about 13% of requests get approved.

Now, google is expanding its removal policy through an online form.

To find the form search “request to remove personal information on google.”

The form should be the first search result.

Then, fill out the form including the information you want to remove and the URL of the site.

The things that can be removed includes social security numbers, credit card numbers, photos of signatures, bank account information, medical records, address, contact information or any information that can be used to steal your identity.

Google can only remove the website containing the information from their search results, but it cannot remove your information from the website.

You will still need to contact the website owner to remove your information.

It will also not remove links with your information if it is part of a public record, such as a government file or a news article.

