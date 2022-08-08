Hudsonville homecoming after softball team wins Little League World Series

The Georgetown-Hudsonville All Star Junior League softball team won the Junior League World Series over the weekend.

The world champions defeated a team from South Carolina, 5-1.

Community members lined the streets of Hudsonville to welcome the team home on Sunday. Local first responders escorted them back from the airport.

Afterwards, the team met fans at a local restaurant where they took pictures and signed autographs.

According to one of the coaches, the Georgetown-Hudsonville All Star Junior League has been playing together since 2018. The team competed in the 13-14 age bracket.

“They played their hearts out and they had the most amazing run,” said the coach.

A video of the team returning home can be found below:

