Elwood, IN

Hundreds of Jeep owners and bikers honor fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz

By Meredith Hackler
 2 days ago
ELWOOD — Over 300 motorcycles and Jeeps from all over Indiana made their way to the town of Elwood on Sunday to honor fallen police officer Noah Shahnavaz.

They did so through a fallen LEO Rose Ride. These rides are something Vince Blas has been doing for over 10 years.

A veteran himself, he is passionate about making sure those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Rose Ride or rose drop is basically a symbolic symbol that is your last respect your last upmost respect and salute," Vince Blas with the American Veteran Riders Association said.

Roses and flowers were placed one by one in front of Shahnavaz’s memorial, which sits in front of the police station. Some people were emotional as the flowers hit the ground. Some were left with not a lot to say after seeing how many people showed up to pay their respects.

Brian Engelhardt organized the Jeeps coming to the memorial ride.

“We just want to honor this young man who offered his life in the military and gave his life to protect ours as a police officer," Engelhardt, said.

While many of those who attended were veterans themselves, a family friend who knows the Shahnavaz family well came and shared a message from Noah’s dad.

“He sent me a text before I came here,” Damon Heasley said. “If you have an opportunity to chat with anyone in the Elwood community please let them know my family feels their love and we love them back.”

Those close to him and his family hope he is remembered for more than his service to the community.

“Noah was a jovial person,” Heasley said. “Many times, it was talked about his smile and his laughter so whenever Noah is remembered, that’s what we want people to remember is how full of life he was and how he enjoyed life and we hope others can do the same.”

