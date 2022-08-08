Read full article on original website
Trisha Yearwood's Slow-Cooker Macaroni and Cheese Is Comfort Food Goals
A dinner that includes a dish like macaroni and cheese is always a welcome sight for hungry family members. Macaroni and cheese can serve as a satisfying side dish, or as the star of the meal with the addition of chunks of country ham or broccoli spears. Trisha Yearwood, the...
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
Easy Spice-Rubbed Grilled Chicken Drumsticks with BBQ Sauce
Grilled chicken may sound like a ho-hum option when you’re planning your next grilled meal, but if you make an easy spice rub (with just five ingredients!) and use your favorite ketchup- or tomato-based barbecue sauce (store-bought is great!), it’s easy to turn ordinary chicken drumsticks into a sticky, slightly sweet and nicely charred meal that friends and family will love. Served with potato salad and slices of ice-cold watermelon, you couldn’t ask for a more summer-y meal. Plus, leftovers are delicious cold the next day for a quick and easy meal.
The Daily South
Applesauce Snack Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting
This is the cake you'll be reaching for at 3 p.m. alongside an afternoon coffee. It's the perfect fall pick-me-up snack; the kind of cake you can eat quickly and neatly with your hands when hunger strikes in that undefined period between lunch and dinner. This cake also couldn't be...
The Most Annoying Tipping Habits Waiters, Baristas and Bartenders Deal With
You work hard for your money, so you expect excellent service when you dine at a restaurant, have a drink at a bar or spring for a latte at your local coffee shop. The thing is, the waiters,...
Allrecipes.com
Million Dollar Chicken Casserole
Dish will keep for up to 4 months in freezer, and to reheat thaw overnight or up to 6 hours in refrigerator then bake according to directions. To change up the flavor on this dish you can easily substitute in different types of rotisserie chicken like mojo or lemon-pepper, or garlic. You can also use just about any butter crisp cracker; Ritz has an assortment of flavored crackers that could be any easy way to switch up the flavor profile. This dish can also be made gluten free is you use gluten-free crackers and rotisserie chicken.
Allrecipes.com
Southern Tomato Pie
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Fit pie crust inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into the bottom and up the sides of the plate. Fold crust edges under; crimp as desired. Place a piece of parchment paper over crust in pie plate, leaving a 3-inch overhang. Fill with pie weights or dried beans.
The Best Frozen Mozzarella Sticks, According to True Cheeseheads
Who knows cheese better than Wisconsinites? Our team of pro cooks and resident cheeseheads sampled cheese sticks in a blind test to find the best frozen mozzarella sticks on the market. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy...
What Ordering An 'Angel Shot' At A Bar Really Means
Hanging out at the bar can be a fun activity for people who want to meet up with friends and colleagues, celebrate special occasions, chill after a date or event, or just unwind after a long day. Drinking establishments have become popular fixtures in cultures all around the world, with histories that predate ancient Rome, according to The Brew Enthusiast. Whether you're a beer aficionado or prefer a cocktail or glass of wine, many of today's bars serve a variety of alcoholic (and nonalcoholic) beverages to satisfy every type of palate. However, no matter if you're at your familiar neighborhood dive bar or an upscale taphouse, it's always extremely important to stay alert and aware of your surroundings, and carefully monitor your booze intake.
Giada De Laurentiis Proves Polenta Goes With Just About Any Meal
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis demystifies polenta's place in the kitchen with these creative and delicious ways to prepare the classic Italian dish.
This Skillet Lasagna Recipe Is An Easy Weeknight Meal Everyone Loves
Do you sometimes crave lasagna but wish it didn’t have to be such a chore to make? Sure, the lasagna that mama or grandma used to create might require a full day of making a sauce, boiling the noodles, preparing the ingredients and making the perfect layers of meat and cheese. But, today’s busy schedules don’t always allow for that kind of time to prepare.
The Daily South
Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies
If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
Huge summer wasp invasion on the way that could be 'worst in years'
Huge swarms of wasps are set to invade the UK by the end of summer due to the heatwave. Because what could scream summer more than hordes of angry wasps... Experts are now warning Brits to be prepared for the 'sugar-crazy' insects which will arrive in a late summer surge, driven by the end-of-season heatwave.
Dessert Enthusiasts Will Love Popeyes New Offerings
Popeyes is known for many things – delicious fried chicken and feathery biscuits, for example — but when it comes to its dessert menu, many foodies may draw a blank. But while Popeyes isn't as famous for its teats as other Southern-based chains like Dairy Queen, it still has offered the sweet-obsessed a chance to fulfill their cravings. Of course, its classic, cinnamon-dosed apple pie has always been a hit with customers who enjoy the sweeter side of life. But recently Popeyes seems to have decided to try venturing even further into the world of deserts.
Giada De Laurentiis Once Said Her Crab Salad Napoleon Is ‘One of the Prettiest Dishes’ She’s Ever Made
Find out why Food Network's Giada De Laurentiis says her Crab Salad Napoleons with Fresh Pasta Recipe is ‘one of the prettiest dishes' she's ever made.
I’m a food lover and you don’t need an air fryer if you have an oven – a little known setting will transform your meals
YOUR oven can turn into an air fryer with the press of a button thanks to a little-known hack. A food blogger revealed a setting on your oven that will save you the hassle and money of having yet another appliance. The key to eliminating clutter on your countertop and...
Creamy Country White Gravy Recipe
Is comfort food really comfort food without a good slathering of gravy? Whether it's mashed potatoes, biscuits, meatloaf, or your favorite fried foods, there aren't many dishes that can't be improved by this creamy, comforting sauce. White gravy is very popular in the South, and it's definitely a lot creamier...
Fox News
Spicy shrimp foil packets for your summer party: Try the recipe
'Tis the season for campfire cooking. Even if you’re not embarking on an overnight trip in a tent, cooking up these spicy shrimp foil packets from Chef Kelli Lewton, the owner of Two Unique Caterers and Event Planners, still feels like a festive treat. "Foil packets are a fun,...
I Tried Hawaiian Roll French Toast and It Was Even Better than I Expected
Over the past few years, I’ve fallen hard for the mini breakfast trend. Pancake cereal? Adorable. Mini peanut butter banana pancakes? Even better. I’ve watched the TikTok videos on repeat, but I’ve never actually made these recipes. They felt like too much work for something I’d devour so quickly.
Bon Appétit
Zhug-Marinated Chicken Thighs
Zhug, the spicy green sauce with Yemeni roots and wider Middle Eastern application, does the heavy-lifting in bringing massive flavor to this weeknight-friendly chicken dish, which uses the power of the broiler to bring easy char to those who are grill-less. Many zhug recipes will call for cilantro, chiles, oil, garlic, and spices. Here we lean on Trader Joe’s Zhoug Sauce, which adds cardamom to the mix, bringing a layer of warmth and depth. Combined with Greek yogurt and lemon, the zhug acts as both the marinade and finishing sauce. The yogurt helps to tenderize the meat in no time—just 20 minutes will make a difference, but if you can afford it, an overnight marinade will bless you with more tenderness and still more flavor. The reserved portion of sauce can be kept in the fridge the whole time; just thin it out with a touch of water before serving. Drizzle it generously over the bright tomato and onion side, and wrap the whole thing up in your warmed-up flatbread (Trader Joe’s Indian Style Flatbread, offered in both plain and garlic varieties, is a good one).
