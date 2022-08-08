Zhug, the spicy green sauce with Yemeni roots and wider Middle Eastern application, does the heavy-lifting in bringing massive flavor to this weeknight-friendly chicken dish, which uses the power of the broiler to bring easy char to those who are grill-less. Many zhug recipes will call for cilantro, chiles, oil, garlic, and spices. Here we lean on Trader Joe’s Zhoug Sauce, which adds cardamom to the mix, bringing a layer of warmth and depth. Combined with Greek yogurt and lemon, the zhug acts as both the marinade and finishing sauce. The yogurt helps to tenderize the meat in no time—just 20 minutes will make a difference, but if you can afford it, an overnight marinade will bless you with more tenderness and still more flavor. The reserved portion of sauce can be kept in the fridge the whole time; just thin it out with a touch of water before serving. Drizzle it generously over the bright tomato and onion side, and wrap the whole thing up in your warmed-up flatbread (Trader Joe’s Indian Style Flatbread, offered in both plain and garlic varieties, is a good one).

