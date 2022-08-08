ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Taste Of Home

How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic

There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
The Kitchn

Easy Spice-Rubbed Grilled Chicken Drumsticks with BBQ Sauce

Grilled chicken may sound like a ho-hum option when you’re planning your next grilled meal, but if you make an easy spice rub (with just five ingredients!) and use your favorite ketchup- or tomato-based barbecue sauce (store-bought is great!), it’s easy to turn ordinary chicken drumsticks into a sticky, slightly sweet and nicely charred meal that friends and family will love. Served with potato salad and slices of ice-cold watermelon, you couldn’t ask for a more summer-y meal. Plus, leftovers are delicious cold the next day for a quick and easy meal.
The Daily South

Applesauce Snack Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting

This is the cake you'll be reaching for at 3 p.m. alongside an afternoon coffee. It's the perfect fall pick-me-up snack; the kind of cake you can eat quickly and neatly with your hands when hunger strikes in that undefined period between lunch and dinner. This cake also couldn't be...
Allrecipes.com

Million Dollar Chicken Casserole

Dish will keep for up to 4 months in freezer, and to reheat thaw overnight or up to 6 hours in refrigerator then bake according to directions. To change up the flavor on this dish you can easily substitute in different types of rotisserie chicken like mojo or lemon-pepper, or garlic. You can also use just about any butter crisp cracker; Ritz has an assortment of flavored crackers that could be any easy way to switch up the flavor profile. This dish can also be made gluten free is you use gluten-free crackers and rotisserie chicken.
Allrecipes.com

Southern Tomato Pie

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Fit pie crust inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into the bottom and up the sides of the plate. Fold crust edges under; crimp as desired. Place a piece of parchment paper over crust in pie plate, leaving a 3-inch overhang. Fill with pie weights or dried beans.
Mashed

What Ordering An 'Angel Shot' At A Bar Really Means

Hanging out at the bar can be a fun activity for people who want to meet up with friends and colleagues, celebrate special occasions, chill after a date or event, or just unwind after a long day. Drinking establishments have become popular fixtures in cultures all around the world, with histories that predate ancient Rome, according to The Brew Enthusiast. Whether you're a beer aficionado or prefer a cocktail or glass of wine, many of today's bars serve a variety of alcoholic (and nonalcoholic) beverages to satisfy every type of palate. However, no matter if you're at your familiar neighborhood dive bar or an upscale taphouse, it's always extremely important to stay alert and aware of your surroundings, and carefully monitor your booze intake.
Simplemost

This Skillet Lasagna Recipe Is An Easy Weeknight Meal Everyone Loves

Do you sometimes crave lasagna but wish it didn’t have to be such a chore to make? Sure, the lasagna that mama or grandma used to create might require a full day of making a sauce, boiling the noodles, preparing the ingredients and making the perfect layers of meat and cheese. But, today’s busy schedules don’t always allow for that kind of time to prepare.
The Daily South

Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies

If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
LADbible

Huge summer wasp invasion on the way that could be 'worst in years'

Huge swarms of wasps are set to invade the UK by the end of summer due to the heatwave. Because what could scream summer more than hordes of angry wasps... Experts are now warning Brits to be prepared for the 'sugar-crazy' insects which will arrive in a late summer surge, driven by the end-of-season heatwave.
Mashed

Dessert Enthusiasts Will Love Popeyes New Offerings

Popeyes is known for many things – delicious fried chicken and feathery biscuits, for example — but when it comes to its dessert menu, many foodies may draw a blank. But while Popeyes isn't as famous for its teats as other Southern-based chains like Dairy Queen, it still has offered the sweet-obsessed a chance to fulfill their cravings. Of course, its classic, cinnamon-dosed apple pie has always been a hit with customers who enjoy the sweeter side of life. But recently Popeyes seems to have decided to try venturing even further into the world of deserts.
Mashed

Creamy Country White Gravy Recipe

Is comfort food really comfort food without a good slathering of gravy? Whether it's mashed potatoes, biscuits, meatloaf, or your favorite fried foods, there aren't many dishes that can't be improved by this creamy, comforting sauce. White gravy is very popular in the South, and it's definitely a lot creamier...
Fox News

Spicy shrimp foil packets for your summer party: Try the recipe

'Tis the season for campfire cooking. Even if you’re not embarking on an overnight trip in a tent, cooking up these spicy shrimp foil packets from Chef Kelli Lewton, the owner of Two Unique Caterers and Event Planners, still feels like a festive treat. "Foil packets are a fun,...
Bon Appétit

Zhug-Marinated Chicken Thighs

Zhug, the spicy green sauce with Yemeni roots and wider Middle Eastern application, does the heavy-lifting in bringing massive flavor to this weeknight-friendly chicken dish, which uses the power of the broiler to bring easy char to those who are grill-less. Many zhug recipes will call for cilantro, chiles, oil, garlic, and spices. Here we lean on Trader Joe’s Zhoug Sauce, which adds cardamom to the mix, bringing a layer of warmth and depth. Combined with Greek yogurt and lemon, the zhug acts as both the marinade and finishing sauce. The yogurt helps to tenderize the meat in no time—just 20 minutes will make a difference, but if you can afford it, an overnight marinade will bless you with more tenderness and still more flavor. The reserved portion of sauce can be kept in the fridge the whole time; just thin it out with a touch of water before serving. Drizzle it generously over the bright tomato and onion side, and wrap the whole thing up in your warmed-up flatbread (Trader Joe’s Indian Style Flatbread, offered in both plain and garlic varieties, is a good one).
