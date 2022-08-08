Read full article on original website
Gone in 30 seconds: Fire crews lose rigs, gear in flames. Volunteers give them bit of hope
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Fire crews from across the state are battling a complex of lightning-caused fires in the Six Rivers National Forest. One of those crews came from El Dorado County and has paid a big price. In a matter of seconds on Saturday, the Shingle Springs Band of...
Someone is dumping dead fish in a Rancho Cordova creek
RANCHO CORDOVA - There's a smelly situation in Rancho Cordova. Someone is dumping dead fish from the ocean into a creek -- and it happened more than once.Kelli Silva was walking with her dog Monday near Morrison Creek when she caught the scent. "You could definitely smell it," she said. Then something seemed fishy. "With a light breeze, you might smell these fish before you can actually see them," said Morrison. "They're at the bottom of this embankment. About 20 pounds of ocean fish were dumped along the creek's edge, rotting in the hot summer sun. "It looks like someone may have been fishing...
Vehicle crashes into Orangevale tattoo shop
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.
Vista Point update from the Homeless of Amador React Team
Originally published as a Amador County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “Over the last couple of months you have probably seen members from our Sheriff’s Office Homeless of Amador React Team (HART) conducting outreach and enforcement at the Vista Point homeless encampment off of Highway 49 in Jackson.
Sacramento renters need to earn over $23 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartment
If you’re a current or new renter in the Sacramento area, you probably already realize that rents have increased substantially over the last year. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment has gone up by almost 10 percent year-over-year. You’ll need to pay approximately $1,600 a month in rent for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,950 for a two-bedroom, according to the most recent rental data.
A Vigilant Community Member for the Win!
Story Published By: Elk Grove Police Dept. Facebook Page:. “Little after midnight on Wednesday in the area of Dino Drive, a vigilant community member, who was working in the area, saw someone under a parked vehicle cutting the catalytic converter. After successfully cutting the converter, the subject was seen walking away with the stolen converter.
Clear The Shelters 2022 in Northern California: How to adopt a pet or donate this August
Animal shelters in Northern California and across the country are teaming up with NBC stations, including KCRA 3, to find loving homes for pets as part of the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. More than a half-million pets...
Dozens rescued from 2-alarm fire in Lodi
LODI (BCN) — Firefighters rescued dozens of residents from a downtown Lodi residential building after the structure caught fire last week, fire officials said. The second alarm blaze, that occurred on Oak Street, was reported at about 3 p.m. last week on Thursday. No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the room […]
California Garlic Festival debuts in Stockton Saturday. Here's what to know.
STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs...
Firefighters battle building fire in Isleton
ISLETON -- Crews are working Monday night to put out a fire burning at a building in Isleton. The city's fire department says crews from several districts responded to battle the flames at a building on D Street. The fire is under control, officials say, and the cause is under investigation. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Isleton is located around 40 miles south of Sacramento.
CHP searches for car in deadly Orangevale hit-and-run
ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol asked the public on Tuesday for help in searching for a car involved in a crash that killed a 56-year-old woman. CHP said a driver hit a pedestrian who was crossing Greenback Lane, near Walnut Avenue, on Saturday just after 10 p.m in Orangevale. The driver did […]
California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
Placer County D.A. questions early release of inmate recently charged with murder
Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire wants answers after the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation granted early release to an inmate who was arrested again last month in the murder of a Sacramento woman.
Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?
Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
Nevada City and surrounding area without power
NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Nevada City and the surrounding area is without power on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electrics outage map. An estimated 3,490 customers are currently without power, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has yet to be announced. PG&E said a crew has been […]
Elk Grove solo collision kills one person after car rolled multiple times
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line Road, according to CHP. Officers […]
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
Sacramento County to consider banning camping along the American River Parkway
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is proposing a new way to police homeless encampments along the American River Parkway. This week, the board will consider banning camping anywhere along the parkway. The proposition would bar anyone from being in the parkway between the first hours of sunset and sunrise. The proposed language is meant to give park rangers a new tool to move the homeless and prevent fires in encampments.
Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road
Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
