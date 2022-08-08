The Athletic's Bo Wulf estimates that new Philadephia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown "has been like 60 percent of the offense on his own if I’m just ballparking things." The Eagles' wide receivers in recent seasons have left much to be desired both for fantasy and on the field, but Brown has so far been electric throughout his first offseason with the team. In addition to his strong production throughout training camp, Wulf added that Brown's "presence has added a dimension that was missing from the offense last season: an intermediate passing game in the middle of the field." The Eagles finished the 2021 season as a run-first offense, but that could change with Brown in the mix.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO