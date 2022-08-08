Read full article on original website
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
Saints camp Day 11 observations: Jameis Winston injures foot, Taysom Hill & CJ Gardner-Johnson back
For a 2nd straight camp practice the Saints were chased inside due to lighting, leaving fans who came out to see the team disappointed. Even more of a downer though was quarterback Jameis Winston leaving Monday’s session early.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Signing News
The Jacksonville Jaguars believe they have their quarterback of the future on their roster in Trevor Lawrence. That won't stop them from adding depth at the position though. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jacksonville is bringing back E.J. Perry on a one-year deal. Perry was signed by the...
Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns. Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
Eagles Training Camp Interviews on 94WIP
SportsRadio94WIP is once again broadcasting at various times live from Philadelphia Eagles training camp, getting exclusive interviews with the players!
Cleveland Browns training camp day 11: Jakeem Grant Sr. carted off field with Achilles injury
BEREA − Jakeem Grant Sr. became the latest Browns wide receiver to sustain an injury during training camp. Grant went down during a pass play in Tuesday's practice with an Achilles injury, the team confirmed. He was immediately attended to by the training staff before being carted off into the facility. ...
Bengals activate OT La’el Collins
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins was activated from the non-football injury list and joined the team on the practice
Bear Necessities: Cornerbacks stepping up amid injuries in training camp
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Chicago Bears are dealing with some injuries at the cornerback, where they’ve been without rookie Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor, Tavon Young, Thomas Graham Jr. and Duke Shelley at times.
Props power peachy pitching parlay
MLB will carry us throughout the whole day, as Wednesday means afternoon baseball. We have a few pitcher props that stand out based on matchups and recent trends. Brandon Woodruff under 18.5 outs (-155 DK) This is an interesting line for Brandon Woodruff against Tampa Bay for one of the...
Jaguars Training Camp: Doug Pederson’s Hall Of Fame Game Analysis
Despite a lackluster outcome for the Jags, there are plenty of takeaways from last week’s showdown.
Warner, linebackers shine at 49ers camp as offense struggles
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers offense struggled during their Dwight Clark Day practice Sunday while the defense walked away with a hat trick of interceptions. The linebackers were the stars of the day as they racked up three interceptions in the span of eight plays. During 11-on-11 work, Marcelino McCrary-Ball picked off a Nate Sudfeld pass intended for tight end Troy Fumagalli. Two plays later Jeremiah Gemmel intercepted a Brock Purdy pass intended for running back Ty Davis-Price.
A.J. Brown dominating Eagles training camp
The Athletic's Bo Wulf estimates that new Philadephia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown "has been like 60 percent of the offense on his own if I’m just ballparking things." The Eagles' wide receivers in recent seasons have left much to be desired both for fantasy and on the field, but Brown has so far been electric throughout his first offseason with the team. In addition to his strong production throughout training camp, Wulf added that Brown's "presence has added a dimension that was missing from the offense last season: an intermediate passing game in the middle of the field." The Eagles finished the 2021 season as a run-first offense, but that could change with Brown in the mix.
