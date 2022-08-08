ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Signing News

The Jacksonville Jaguars believe they have their quarterback of the future on their roster in Trevor Lawrence. That won't stop them from adding depth at the position though. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jacksonville is bringing back E.J. Perry on a one-year deal. Perry was signed by the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Props power peachy pitching parlay

MLB will carry us throughout the whole day, as Wednesday means afternoon baseball. We have a few pitcher props that stand out based on matchups and recent trends. Brandon Woodruff under 18.5 outs (-155 DK) This is an interesting line for Brandon Woodruff against Tampa Bay for one of the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Warner, linebackers shine at 49ers camp as offense struggles

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers offense struggled during their Dwight Clark Day practice Sunday while the defense walked away with a hat trick of interceptions. The linebackers were the stars of the day as they racked up three interceptions in the span of eight plays. During 11-on-11 work, Marcelino McCrary-Ball picked off a Nate Sudfeld pass intended for tight end Troy Fumagalli. Two plays later Jeremiah Gemmel intercepted a Brock Purdy pass intended for running back Ty Davis-Price.
NFL
numberfire.com

A.J. Brown dominating Eagles training camp

The Athletic's Bo Wulf estimates that new Philadephia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown "has been like 60 percent of the offense on his own if I’m just ballparking things." The Eagles' wide receivers in recent seasons have left much to be desired both for fantasy and on the field, but Brown has so far been electric throughout his first offseason with the team. In addition to his strong production throughout training camp, Wulf added that Brown's "presence has added a dimension that was missing from the offense last season: an intermediate passing game in the middle of the field." The Eagles finished the 2021 season as a run-first offense, but that could change with Brown in the mix.
