WTHR

clintoncountydailynews.com

Head-On Collision Results in Fatality

At approximately 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call advising that there had been a head-on collision between a moped and a semi tractor trailer, in the area of State Road 32 and County Road 50 North, Lebanon, IN. As a result of the accident, the driver of the.
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

1 dead in crash involving semi truck and moped

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The area around West State Road 32 and County Road 50 North was closed for a few hours Wednesday night after a crash that left one person dead. The Boone County Sheriff said that the accident involved a semi truck and a moped. They confirmed it was the person on the […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead after Boone County crash involving moped, truck

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Boone County are investigating after a collision involving a moped Wednesday left one person dead. A sheriff's department spokesperson said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Road 32 at County Road 50 North near Lebanon. Police haven't shared many details but...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

One person charged in West Lafayette fatal hit and run

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Police Department has located the car that was the center of a fatal hit-and-run investigation early Tuesday night. WLPD found the driver of the Gold Buick sedan in Brookston Wednesday. The incident took place on the 1500 block of Kalberer Road....
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

One Killed in Howard County Crash

At approximately 3:17 p.m. on August 7, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received numerous reports of a multi-car vehicle crash on US 31 just north of US 35 (40.537899, – 86.122385). Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of St. Vincent Hospital and Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Male found dead along bank of Tippecanoe River

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North. The sheriff’s […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Several Brownsburg bakery workers sick after anhydrous ammonia leak

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Medics checked out at least four people after they were exposed to anhydrous ammonia at Weston Foods, formerly Maplehurst Bakeries, in Brownsburg Thursday afternoon. As workers evacuated the wind was blowing and some employees were exposed. They were treated for skin and eye irritation. The Brownsburg...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

One person flown from two-vehicle crash

— The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon at the intersection of County Roads 1000 South and 100 West that resulted in serious injuries. When deputies arrived, both a pickup truck and an SUV were overturned in fields at the intersection. The occupants...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Community Policy