clintoncountydailynews.com
Head-On Collision Results in Fatality
At approximately 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call advising that there had been a head-on collision between a moped and a semi tractor trailer, in the area of State Road 32 and County Road 50 North, Lebanon, IN. As a result of the accident, the driver of the.
1 dead in crash involving semi truck and moped
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The area around West State Road 32 and County Road 50 North was closed for a few hours Wednesday night after a crash that left one person dead. The Boone County Sheriff said that the accident involved a semi truck and a moped. They confirmed it was the person on the […]
1 dead after Boone County crash involving moped, truck
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Boone County are investigating after a collision involving a moped Wednesday left one person dead. A sheriff's department spokesperson said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Road 32 at County Road 50 North near Lebanon. Police haven't shared many details but...
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
WLFI.com
One person charged in West Lafayette fatal hit and run
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Police Department has located the car that was the center of a fatal hit-and-run investigation early Tuesday night. WLPD found the driver of the Gold Buick sedan in Brookston Wednesday. The incident took place on the 1500 block of Kalberer Road....
Mooresville crossing guard urges drivers to slow down after she was hit by car
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — As more Indiana students head back to class, safety is top priority for many parents, teachers and staff. That also includes crossing guards. One Mooresville crossing guard is warning drivers to slow down after she was hit by a car back in May. Lorie Cox has...
wish989.com
JCSO to Close Cause of Indy Woman’s Death as Undetermined
MT. VERNON – The investigation into the body of a young Indianapolis woman found near Mt. Vernon in March will likely be closed soon with no answers to the questions surrounding her death. Keriaye M. Winfrey was last seen around 3 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of...
clintoncountydailynews.com
One Killed in Howard County Crash
At approximately 3:17 p.m. on August 7, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received numerous reports of a multi-car vehicle crash on US 31 just north of US 35 (40.537899, – 86.122385). Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of St. Vincent Hospital and Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
Pedestrian killed in West Lafayette hit-and-run
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday on the north side of West Lafayette, police say.
Officer from Richmond, Indiana Police Department, suspect seriously injured in shootout
The Richmond police officer shot in eastern Indiana was seriously injured, as was the suspect, in a shootout.
Police: Woman dies after saving grandchildren from Brownsburg creek
A woman died Wednesday after saving her grandchildren from a creek in Brownsburg, according to police.
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
WISH-TV
Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
Suspect arrested in West Lafayette hit-and-run that killed man
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. Officers were called Tuesday, Aug. 9 around 8:45 p.m. to an area near Kalberer Road and Kent Avenue on a report of a pedestrian hit. When police arrived, they found the pedestrian dead and...
1 person shot and killed at Marathon gas station Wednesday afternoon, police say
A person has been shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside a Marathon gas station on the city's north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Richmond police officer ‘fighting for her life’ after being shot during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer is fighting for her life after being shot during a traffic stop, authorities said. The suspect who shot her was arrested. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred near 12th Street and C Street in Richmond at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police confirmed 28-year-old Officer […]
Firefighters ask for help identifying woman in 'suspicious' Kokomo apartment fire
KOKOMO, Ind. — Fire investigators are asking for help identifying a woman who may have information about a suspicious fire at a Kokomo apartment building. Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are sharing photos and a video of a woman who was at the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex in the 600 block of Elk Drive right before a fire was started there.
Male found dead along bank of Tippecanoe River
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North. The sheriff’s […]
Several Brownsburg bakery workers sick after anhydrous ammonia leak
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Medics checked out at least four people after they were exposed to anhydrous ammonia at Weston Foods, formerly Maplehurst Bakeries, in Brownsburg Thursday afternoon. As workers evacuated the wind was blowing and some employees were exposed. They were treated for skin and eye irritation. The Brownsburg...
