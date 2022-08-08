ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition

Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
