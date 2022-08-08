Read full article on original website
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Michigan football opponent preview, final score prediction: Colorado State
Previewing Colorado State — Michigan's first opponent of the 2022 season — and predicting a final score.
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition
Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
saturdaytradition.com
James Laurinaitis, Notre Dame assistant and ex-OSU star, shares challenges of facing Buckeyes
James Laurinaitis was a star at Ohio State from 2005-08. The former Buckeye linebacker was a three-time consensus All-American in Columbus. Laurinaitis also won the Butkus award and Lott Trophy during his tenure. Now, Laurinaitis is a grad assistant with Notre Dame. He recently expressed his opinion on Notre Dame’s...
Podcast: High school football and those loathesome Mets
With high school football season about two weeks away, Tyler takes questions from Rick about the upcoming season. Who’s hot? Who’s not? And which players could contend for Player of the Year in Mississippi?. By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our...
Michigan State football debuts inside Top 15 of preseason Coaches Poll
The Spartans are in a good spot with room for improvement...
Indiana Football Schedule Features Four Ranked Opponents in First Coaches Poll
Indiana football's 2022 schedule includes four teams ranked in the first USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday.
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State's Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
The Buckeyes expect to have a top-five defense under Knowles, and that starts with the linebackers.
Key Games for Ohio State and Its Big Ten East Rivals.
College football seasons tend to turn on one momentum-changing game. Here are those games for the Buckeyes, Michigan, Penn State and the rest of the Big Ten East.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker, Tom Izzo add Spartan twist to pre-race command at NASCAR Cup Series race in Michigan
NASCAR this weekend is at the Michigan International Speedway for Sunday’s Firekeepers Casino 400. That said, the weather has had other plans as the race was delayed by rain before eventually getting underway. That didn’t do much to dampen the spirits of Mel Tucker and Tom Izzo, who were...
Meet The Commits: An overview of Michigan's 2023 recruiting class
The Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 football recruiting class now has 13 pledges and is currently ranked as the No. 25 haul in the country. We’ve provided background info on each commit below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest) and will update as the cycle continues.
Ohio State LB DeaMonte Trayanum Loses Black Stripe
The Arizona State transfer becomes the first player to shed his stripe during fall camp.
