When it comes to MVPs, NBA fans bestow the most virtual bouquets to Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks. That's why a recent study from Betway claims, as social media conversations from the past year (obtained using the social listening tool Linkfluence) determined that 27.1 percent of activity involving Rose features "positive sentiment." Rose, who has spent parts of three seasons in New York, including the last two, earned entry onto the list for his memorable efforts with the Chicago Bulls during the 2010-11 season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO