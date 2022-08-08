Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Sign Free Agent Trent Forrest
Forrest played in 60 games (six starts) for the Utah Jazz as a two-way player during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 12.8 minutes (.490 FG%, .792 FT%). The highlight of Forrest's season came in a win against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 2,...
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Dominates Kids at Basketball Camp
NBA free agent Jabari Parker dominated high school basketball players in hilarious viral video.
Two Atlanta Hawks Players That Can Surprise NBA Next Season
These two reserve players are the biggest sleepers for the Hawks in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Joe Johnson And Lou Williams Go Head-To-Head At AEBL PRO-AM In Atlanta
View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Lou Williams and Joe Johnson faced off in the AEBL Pro-Am in Atlanta, Georgia. View the original article to see embedded media. Johnson and Williams are both older now, but they are two of the more popular played in the...
4-star QB Chris Parson sets commitment date
Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star quarterback Chris Parson is ready to make his college commitment. The 5-foot-11, 208-pounder, who was committed to Florida State for nearly a year before he backed off his pledge to the Seminoles last month, is set to make his decision on Friday. Parson earned more than...
Atlanta Hawks sign former Florida State guard to two-way deal
The former Seminole will be moving a little closer to home.
76ers Land 2 Major Jazz Pieces In Trade Scenario
In the NBA, every team is hoping to build a contender. Exactly how is it done?. We know you need star players. After all, the NBA is a talent-driven league. Meanwhile, basketball as a sport, in general, is more easily influenced by individuals than others. That doesn’t mean you don’t...
Prominent ex-NBA All-Star in talks to join Pistons coaching staff
The Detroit Pistons could be bringing in a guy who used to torch them during the playoffs. Frank Isola of ESPN reported on Monday that retired former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis is in talks to join the Pistons coaching staff. Isola also notes that Detroit is already finalizing a deal with another ex-NBA player, Keith Bogans, to join head coach Dwane Casey’s staff.
Bengals activate OT La’el Collins
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins was activated from the non-football injury list and joined the team on the practice
Yardbarker
Knicks Derrick Rose Labeled Internet's 'Most Loved' MVP
When it comes to MVPs, NBA fans bestow the most virtual bouquets to Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks. That's why a recent study from Betway claims, as social media conversations from the past year (obtained using the social listening tool Linkfluence) determined that 27.1 percent of activity involving Rose features "positive sentiment." Rose, who has spent parts of three seasons in New York, including the last two, earned entry onto the list for his memorable efforts with the Chicago Bulls during the 2010-11 season.
