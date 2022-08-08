ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Sign Free Agent Trent Forrest

Forrest played in 60 games (six starts) for the Utah Jazz as a two-way player during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 12.8 minutes (.490 FG%, .792 FT%). The highlight of Forrest's season came in a win against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 2,...
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

4-star QB Chris Parson sets commitment date

Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star quarterback Chris Parson is ready to make his college commitment. The 5-foot-11, 208-pounder, who was committed to Florida State for nearly a year before he backed off his pledge to the Seminoles last month, is set to make his decision on Friday. Parson earned more than...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Prominent ex-NBA All-Star in talks to join Pistons coaching staff

The Detroit Pistons could be bringing in a guy who used to torch them during the playoffs. Frank Isola of ESPN reported on Monday that retired former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis is in talks to join the Pistons coaching staff. Isola also notes that Detroit is already finalizing a deal with another ex-NBA player, Keith Bogans, to join head coach Dwane Casey’s staff.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Knicks Derrick Rose Labeled Internet's 'Most Loved' MVP

When it comes to MVPs, NBA fans bestow the most virtual bouquets to Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks. That's why a recent study from Betway claims, as social media conversations from the past year (obtained using the social listening tool Linkfluence) determined that 27.1 percent of activity involving Rose features "positive sentiment." Rose, who has spent parts of three seasons in New York, including the last two, earned entry onto the list for his memorable efforts with the Chicago Bulls during the 2010-11 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

