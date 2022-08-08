ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guns N’ Roses pinball tournament held at Max Retropub

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — A pinball tournament was held in downtown Tulsa to encourage more people to get into pinballing.

The Max Retropub, near 1st and Elgin, ran the Guns N’ Roses pinball tournament.

The bar has more than 10 pinball machines, including two Guns N’ Roses pinball games.

Those two games were the focus of the tournament, which organizers said are like a concert and a game all in one box.

This is the first time they’ve ever run a Guns N’ Roses pinball tournament and they hope it will be the first of many to come.

Majda Phillips runs the Max Retropub and said more and more young people are interested in the game.

“It’s awesome, I mean it’s not a common thing as it once was, so for these young kids to come here and see it, and when I say young, I mean 20 somethings, it’s just like wow, woah, my mom told me about this, or my dad told me about this. And it’s just so cool to like have people experience something that’s just starting to kind of die off,” she said.

The tournament is very competitive and more than 30 people went up against each other for the big prize, having their name put on a custom welded Guns N’ Roses trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFveV_0h8Xp0sa00
Guns N' Roses trophy at Max Retropub's pinball tournament.

But this is more than just a fun game, some people said the game changed their life.

Lucas Dewoody helped organize the tournament and he said pinballing helped him to relax.

“It probably saved my life in some capacity, and I didn’t even realize it,” Dewoody said.

“I’ve always had disassociation issues my whole life, I’m a millennial, most of us do, we’ve all got our own traumas and stuff, but like pinball, before I knew what it was doing for me, taught me to ground myself back in reality,” he said.

Dewoody said there’s been an uptick in the number of people interested in the game in the past few years and he thinks its partly due to the pandemic.

“Honestly it taught me how to meditate, because that’s what you’re doing, it’s a form of meditation. When they’re standing at that machine and they’re like tuned in, dialed in to the moment, it grounds you back in to reality and grounds you in the moment,” he said.

“We’re all so used to staring at our phone, you know I love my phone, but we get lost and we start death scrolling, you can’t do that with pinball. It’s no different than any other sport you’re tuned into the moment,” he continued.

The tournament was also streamed on the website Twitch.

