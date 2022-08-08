Read full article on original website
KTVZ
23-lb. turkey sparks bidding war at Deschutes County Fair Youth Livestock Auction, sells for record $29,000
A Redmond couple broke a record at the Deschutes County Fair's annual 4-H/Future Farmers of America Youth Livestock Auction this weekend. The couple bought a grand champion turkey for $29,000. The turkey weighed 23 lbs., meaning it went for $1,300 a pound. There was quite a bidding war over the turkey.
102nd Deschutes County Fair wasn’t just fun — it was a record-breaker, in both attendance and revenue
The 2022 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo closed on Sunday with record-setting attendance and revenue numbers for its 102nd annual event, officials said Monday. The post 102nd Deschutes County Fair wasn’t just fun — it was a record-breaker, in both attendance and revenue appeared first on KTVZ.
Where to drink beer outside in Bend: The 20 best brewery and taphouse patios
Labor Day approaches, and so does that last getaway of summer break. If Bend is your destination, sun and the outdoors are likely in your forecast. Maybe you’re looking for a place to spend a lazy afternoon in a shady spot with a pint or two. Maybe it’s looking for a crisp, cold one after a hike, float or mountain bike ride. Or maybe it’s a place to sit outside with room for the kids to frolic while they munch on fries and you become one with an Adirondack chair.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Remote Oregon wildfire cameras become key to finding new smokes quickly
When it comes to wildfires, finding them fast can mean the difference between a 25-acre blaze and a fire that burns for weeks. Part of the job of finding those fires before they get too big falls on spotters perched in fire lookout towers. But technology is also helping to spot new smokes.
KTVZ
Redmond Taco and Margarita festival is NOT set for Aug. 20, fairgrounds says
Despite some social media reports, the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center said it does not have a Redmond Taco and Margarita Festival on its calendar for Aug. 20. The event originally set for last year was canceled after many festivalgoers in other towns complained about it.
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
KTVZ
Thousands turn out to enjoy the last day of the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo
People started out bright and early Sunday to get a head start on the fifth and final day of the 102nd Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo. Many turned out, eager to play games, partake in fair food, visit animal exhibits and vendors and go on rides. The festivities come to an end at 11 p.m.
cascadebusnews.com
Bend Dermatology Clinic Announces Crook County Expansion with New Location in Prineville
Bend Dermatology Clinic announced its expansion in Crook County with a new clinic at 555 NW Third St. in Prineville. The new practice is slated to open September 1 in Suite 3 of the First Interstate Bank Building and will be accepting new and existing patients for medical dermatological care.
The ‘Mountain Muskrats’ dive club holds first in-person meeting to explore Oregon’s waterways
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The new Den Dive shop in Sunriver has a new dive club--it's called "Mountain Muskrats." It was created to spread awareness of diving and the waterways people use. It's an independent dive club that explores Oregon's waterways and helps to make them a little bit cleaner. The club met in person for The post The ‘Mountain Muskrats’ dive club holds first in-person meeting to explore Oregon’s waterways appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Memorial livestock auction for Redmond native, avid FFA and 4-H’er, crash victim raises over $80,000
A memorial for Redmond native and avid FFA and 4-H'er Maddie Griffiths, who was 23 when she was killed in a June car crash, raised over $80,000 at this weekend's Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction, funding an endowment to create two scholarships. You can learn more at a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-griffiths-memorial and you can view the memorial livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yi1A342VQE.
Bend-Redmond median home prices still close to record levels; inventory, days on market grow a bit
A two-month supply of housing stock as seen in the Bend-Redmond area last month might not sound like a lot, but it’s the highest level in two years, appraiser Donnie Montagner reported in the July Beacon Report out Tuesday. The post Bend-Redmond median home prices still close to record levels; inventory, days on market grow a bit appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Bend 2022
Sometimes known as the Palm Springs of the North (the city gets 300 days of sunshine each year), a hub for nature and outdoor lovers Bend in Oregon is surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery in the Northwest filled with waterfalls, lakes, mountains, scenic forests and even a volcano.
KTVZ
Calling all chefs! (Or even potential chefs)
The Sunriver Resort has a culinary internship program with benefits. It's a four-year program, and a full-time job. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you...
cascadebusnews.com
Heritage Brand Announces Grand Opening of New Tumalo Location
Since 2002 Heritage Brand has been handcrafting luxury leather items in Central Oregon. Originally focused on horse tack, they released their first handbag style The Marilyn Bag in 2019 which has since catapulted the brand’s success. Each $960-$8,500 piece is uniquely numbered, designed and handcrafted by a small team of artisans in their Tumalo location. The Heritage Brand Mission dedicates $50 from every handbag sale to charity — $100,950 was donated in 2021.
Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes
While firefighters continued making progress Sunday on several mostly lightning-sparked wildfires around the region, officials on the still-growing Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake are still trying to determine the best way to access and contain the hard-to-reach blaze. The post Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
cascadebusnews.com
Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions
Brokers Pat Kesgard, CCIM and Kristie Schmitt with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented both the seller, Pacific River Properties, LLC, and the buyer, Buster Williams and Mei Chen, in the sale of 1621-1627 SW Salmon Avenue in Redmond. The 4,392 SF four plex on 0.31 acres sold for $875,000.
Amazing good fortune that fair gun incident didn't turn into disaster
The five men who drew handguns and faced off with a man who'd stolen an AR-15 were heroic; the fact that such a rifle was left in an unlocked pickup is hard to fathomHow crazy lucky we all were. My wife and daughter were at the fair at the time, coworkers, probably hundreds of people I know and care about. If you're reading this, at least in its printed form, there's a good chance you know people who were at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds last Friday at 5 o'clock. By all reports, the situation went from a man just...
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
