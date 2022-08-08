Labor Day approaches, and so does that last getaway of summer break. If Bend is your destination, sun and the outdoors are likely in your forecast. Maybe you’re looking for a place to spend a lazy afternoon in a shady spot with a pint or two. Maybe it’s looking for a crisp, cold one after a hike, float or mountain bike ride. Or maybe it’s a place to sit outside with room for the kids to frolic while they munch on fries and you become one with an Adirondack chair.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO