Deschutes County, OR

The Oregonian

Where to drink beer outside in Bend: The 20 best brewery and taphouse patios

Labor Day approaches, and so does that last getaway of summer break. If Bend is your destination, sun and the outdoors are likely in your forecast. Maybe you’re looking for a place to spend a lazy afternoon in a shady spot with a pint or two. Maybe it’s looking for a crisp, cold one after a hike, float or mountain bike ride. Or maybe it’s a place to sit outside with room for the kids to frolic while they munch on fries and you become one with an Adirondack chair.
Lake Oswego Review

Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon

From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
KTVZ News Channel 21

The ‘Mountain Muskrats’ dive club holds first in-person meeting to explore Oregon’s waterways

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The new Den Dive shop in Sunriver has a new dive club--it's called "Mountain Muskrats." It was created to spread awareness of diving and the waterways people use. It's an independent dive club that explores Oregon's waterways and helps to make them a little bit cleaner. The club met in person for The post The ‘Mountain Muskrats’ dive club holds first in-person meeting to explore Oregon’s waterways appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ

Memorial livestock auction for Redmond native, avid FFA and 4-H’er, crash victim raises over $80,000

A memorial for Redmond native and avid FFA and 4-H'er Maddie Griffiths, who was 23 when she was killed in a June car crash, raised over $80,000 at this weekend's Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction, funding an endowment to create two scholarships. You can learn more at a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-griffiths-memorial and you can view the memorial livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yi1A342VQE.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend-Redmond median home prices still close to record levels; inventory, days on market grow a bit

A two-month supply of housing stock as seen in the Bend-Redmond area last month might not sound like a lot, but it’s the highest level in two years, appraiser Donnie Montagner reported in the July Beacon Report out Tuesday. The post Bend-Redmond median home prices still close to record levels; inventory, days on market grow a bit appeared first on KTVZ.
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Bend 2022

Sometimes known as the Palm Springs of the North (the city gets 300 days of sunshine each year), a hub for nature and outdoor lovers Bend in Oregon is surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery in the Northwest filled with waterfalls, lakes, mountains, scenic forests and even a volcano.
KTVZ

Calling all chefs! (Or even potential chefs)

The Sunriver Resort has a culinary internship program with benefits. It's a four-year program, and a full-time job. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you...
cascadebusnews.com

Heritage Brand Announces Grand Opening of New Tumalo Location

Since 2002 Heritage Brand has been handcrafting luxury leather items in Central Oregon. Originally focused on horse tack, they released their first handbag style The Marilyn Bag in 2019 which has since catapulted the brand’s success. Each $960-$8,500 piece is uniquely numbered, designed and handcrafted by a small team of artisans in their Tumalo location. The Heritage Brand Mission dedicates $50 from every handbag sale to charity — $100,950 was donated in 2021.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes

While firefighters continued making progress Sunday on several mostly lightning-sparked wildfires around the region, officials on the still-growing Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake are still trying to determine the best way to access and contain the hard-to-reach blaze. The post Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com

Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Brokers Pat Kesgard, CCIM and Kristie Schmitt with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented both the seller, Pacific River Properties, LLC, and the buyer, Buster Williams and Mei Chen, in the sale of 1621-1627 SW Salmon Avenue in Redmond. The 4,392 SF four plex on 0.31 acres sold for $875,000.
Central Oregonian

Amazing good fortune that fair gun incident didn't turn into disaster

The five men who drew handguns and faced off with a man who'd stolen an AR-15 were heroic; the fact that such a rifle was left in an unlocked pickup is hard to fathomHow crazy lucky we all were. My wife and daughter were at the fair at the time, coworkers, probably hundreds of people I know and care about. If you're reading this, at least in its printed form, there's a good chance you know people who were at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds last Friday at 5 o'clock. By all reports, the situation went from a man just...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
