Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Redmond Taco and Margarita festival is NOT set for Aug. 20, fairgrounds says
Despite some social media reports, the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center said it does not have a Redmond Taco and Margarita Festival on its calendar for Aug. 20. The event originally set for last year was canceled after many festivalgoers in other towns complained about it.
KTVZ
23-lb. turkey sparks bidding war at Deschutes County Fair Youth Livestock Auction, sells for record $29,000
A Redmond couple broke a record at the Deschutes County Fair's annual 4-H/Future Farmers of America Youth Livestock Auction this weekend. The couple bought a grand champion turkey for $29,000. The turkey weighed 23 lbs., meaning it went for $1,300 a pound. There was quite a bidding war over the turkey.
KTVZ
Memorial livestock auction for Redmond native, avid FFA and 4-H’er, crash victim raises over $80,000
A memorial for Redmond native and avid FFA and 4-H'er Maddie Griffiths, who was 23 when she was killed in a June car crash, raised over $80,000 at this weekend's Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction, funding an endowment to create two scholarships. You can learn more at a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-griffiths-memorial and you can view the memorial livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yi1A342VQE.
KTVZ
OSU Extension Service thanks NewsChannel 21 viewers for Deschutes County Fair entries
The OSU Extension Office in Redmond said most of the exhibits in the adult canning section of this year's Deschutes County Fair are from NewsChannel 21 viewers, after we reported on their shortage of entries. They stopped by our booth to thank us, and of course we want to thank you!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
Where to drink beer outside in Bend: The 20 best brewery and taphouse patios
Labor Day approaches, and so does that last getaway of summer break. If Bend is your destination, sun and the outdoors are likely in your forecast. Maybe you’re looking for a place to spend a lazy afternoon in a shady spot with a pint or two. Maybe it’s looking for a crisp, cold one after a hike, float or mountain bike ride. Or maybe it’s a place to sit outside with room for the kids to frolic while they munch on fries and you become one with an Adirondack chair.
KTVZ
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
KTVZ
Going strong 75 years, Redmond’s Buckaroo Breakfast returns in traditional hearty fashion at fairgrounds
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a two-year absence, Redmond residents lined up early Sunday morning, starting at 6 a.m. for a hearty Buckaroo Breakfast to kick off the fifth and final day of the 102nd annual Deschutes County Fair. The four-hour event took place just north of the county fair's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott won’t seek re-election in fall
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott announced Tuesday she will not be seeking re-election in the November general election. Councilor Clark-Endicott has served on the Redmond City Council since January 2019. Prior to becoming a City Councilor, she also served on the Redmond Planning Commission. Clark-Endicott's husband,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
Another steam locomotive for Oregon Rail Heritage Center?
New home sought for 1920s industrial engine based in Prineville that needs love and care. The Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI is in the running to get another historical steam locomotive. The nonprofit working museum currently maintains three Portland-owned steam locomotives. Now it is under consideration by the Oregon Historical Society to take possession of the Mt. Emily Shay, an industrial locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for 30 years. The city can no longer afford it, however, and has asked OHS to find a new home. "The steam engine, in the last...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Bend 2022
Sometimes known as the Palm Springs of the North (the city gets 300 days of sunshine each year), a hub for nature and outdoor lovers Bend in Oregon is surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery in the Northwest filled with waterfalls, lakes, mountains, scenic forests and even a volcano.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit
The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes
While firefighters continued making progress Sunday on several mostly lightning-sparked wildfires around the region, officials on the still-growing Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake are still trying to determine the best way to access and contain the hard-to-reach blaze. The post Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes appeared first on KTVZ.
Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River
An extensive search effort on Sunday found the body of a Prineville man who had disappeared in the Deschutes River while swimming with a friend in the Terrebonne area on Saturday, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Calling all chefs! (Or even potential chefs)
The Sunriver Resort has a culinary internship program with benefits. It's a four-year program, and a full-time job. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you...
kbnd.com
Swimmer Dies Near Terrebonne
TERREBONNE, OR -- The body of a 37-year-old from Prineville was found in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne, over the weekend. A friend reported the person missing Saturday night. The two had been swimming near Lower Bridge Way, but the friend left for an errand and when he returned, the...
KTVZ
FootZone in downtown Bend offering fall training groups
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- FootZone is excited to announce fall training groups, including a Trail Half Marathon and “Running Forward,” a combination 5k-10k group. Fall Half Training Group: 12 week program: starts 8/16/22, coached by Gene Yasuda. . Running Forward: 8 week program coached by Anne French and Jayne...
cascadebusnews.com
Heritage Brand Announces Grand Opening of New Tumalo Location
Since 2002 Heritage Brand has been handcrafting luxury leather items in Central Oregon. Originally focused on horse tack, they released their first handbag style The Marilyn Bag in 2019 which has since catapulted the brand’s success. Each $960-$8,500 piece is uniquely numbered, designed and handcrafted by a small team of artisans in their Tumalo location. The Heritage Brand Mission dedicates $50 from every handbag sale to charity — $100,950 was donated in 2021.
La Pine man jailed after leading DCSO deputy on pursuit; pickup got high-centered on boulder
A La Pine man who was seen failing to stop at a stop sign late Sunday night led a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit that ended when he went off-road and his pickup got high-centered on a boulder, deputies said. The post La Pine man jailed after leading DCSO deputy on pursuit; pickup got high-centered on boulder appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0