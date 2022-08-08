Rocco Baldelli rips umpires after controversial call led to Twins' extra-innings loss to Blue Jays
Ejected for his outburst, Baldelli didn't hold back after the game.
"It's one of the worst moments I think we've seen of umpiring in any game I've ever been a part of in baseball," Baldelli said. "I think it was pathetic what just played out."
The Twins still lead the AL Central with a 57-51 record. Though, their lead in the division is dwindling. The Cleveland Guardians (56-52) sit just a game back, while the Chicago White Sox (55-53) are two games out.
Comments / 1