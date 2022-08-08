Read full article on original website
Long-Time Vols DL Target Parker Reopens Recruitment
Just a month before he committed to Penn State, all signs pointed towards Tennessee being the team to beat for coveted Alabama edge rusher Tomarrion Parker. Now, a little more over a month after committing to the Nittany Lions, Parker has announced his de-commitment from James Franklin ...
100 Day Bulldog Countdown: 24 Days, No. 24 Scoobie Ford and Dylan Lawrence
Mike Leach is no longer a newcomer in Starkville and he is no longer in building mode with his Air Raid offense at Mississippi State. The longtime college football coach has his system implemented after two seasons and there’s plenty of talent and experience on the roster for the Bulldogs to have their best team in several years.
Cover 3 College Football Podcast: Are Vols primed for a step forward in 2022?
In the video above, the Cover 3 College Football Podcast breaks down Tennessee football's win total for the 2022 season:. CHIP PATTERSON: “What are we saying for the Vols? Over/under eight wins?”. TOM FORNELLI: “Under.”. CHIP PATTERSON: “It’s a tough schedule.”. TOM FORNELLI: “There is way...
Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback
Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
Four-Star Center, Tennessee Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date
New England center JP Estrella will announce his college commitment on Sept. 2, On3’s Joe Tipton reported Monday morning. The South Portland, Maine native is coming off a weekend official visit to Syracuse and took visits to Marquette, Tennessee and Iowa earlier this summer. The blue-chip recruit originally scheduled...
Bryson Eason making move as ‘athletic big man’ on Tennessee’s D-line
Bryson Eason came to Tennessee in 2020 as a four-star linebacker prospect out of perennial Memphis winner Whitehaven High School, but heading into his third season with the Vols he’s making a move to earn a role on the defensive line – as a 300-pound defensive tackle to be exact. Coming off a redshirt season in 2021, Eason has pushed this offseason to get himself firmly in the mix for an increased role in the middle of Tennessee’s new-look defensive line. Rodney Garner typically isn’t one to gush praise on individual players at his media availabilities, but the veteran defensive line coach was very complimentary of Eason after the Vols wrapped up their seventh preseason practice on Monday morning.
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early Top 25'
Tennessee will enter the new college basketball season as a top-15 team, according to ESPN’s latest “Way-Too Early Top 25.”. The Vols came in at No. 12 in the ranking from ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Borzello, moving up one spot from their ranking in a previous edition.
Tennessee DL coach names Vols' 'most improved' defensive lineman heading into 2022
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner is in the 2nd season of his 2nd stint with the program, hired in 2021 as part of Josh Heupel’s initial staff in Knoxville after originally coaching the Volunteers’ tight ends and offensive tackles in the 1990s. Garner is looking for improvement...
Late Kick: Tennessee has a tough road to win SEC East
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate reacts to a bold prediction that Tennessee will win the SEC East.
Kalib Perry, Tennessee freshman, impresses coaching staff with elite athletic ability
It might take a while for Tennessee freshman Kalib Perry to get fully comfortable playing linebacker, but if his playbook progression can catch up to his athletic ability, the Volunteers have a player on their hands. Patrick Brown of 247Sports.com reports that Perry, a 6-foot-3, 228-pound athlete from Georgetown, Kentucky,...
Mississippi State game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Bulldogs' 2022 season
Mike Leach is ready to coach a new season with a fresh contract extension as he’s trying to get over .500 in his third season at Mississippi State. In 2 seasons in Starkville, Leach is 11-13 which brings his career record to 150-103 with previous stops at Washington State and Texas Tech.
Knoxville, August 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northview Academy football team will have a game with Fulton High School on August 09, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Knoxville, one of 3 Tennessee cities on list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, Knoxville was named one of the cheapest cities in America to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from doxoINSIGHTS found how much Knoxville residents are spending on their monthly bills. On average, Knoxville residents spend $1,645 per month on bills, the report said. That is 5.1% lower than the state average of $1,734. Knoxville residents pay even less than the national average of $2,003.
Webb School of Knoxville legendary football coach David Meske says 2022 season will be his last
David Meske didn’t let the rumors or speculation even begin. The longtime head football coach at the Webb School of Knoxville told his players at a team function that this would be his last season as the head coach of the Spartans, per multiple sources close to the program.
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
‘We are excited’: Two-story Topgolf in Farragut sets opening date
Dallas-based Topgolf Entertainment Group on Monday confirmed the opening date for its Knoxville area venue, marking the company's 79th global venue as well as an expansion of its Tennessee footprint.
Walden prepares to assume new role
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- Just a few years after graduating from the Alabama School of Law, Zach Walden has been elected the Eighth Judicial District Criminal Court Judge. With an interest in criminal justice Walden attended East Tennessee State University. During his years there, Walden decided to attend law school. But he always knew he “wanted to come back home.”
