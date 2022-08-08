Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
max983.net
Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center Named Most Socially Responsible Hospital in Indiana
Saint Joseph Plymouth Medical Center was named the “Most Socially Responsible Hospital” in Indiana by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index. The Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility provides benchmarks for hospitals to measure how well they serve their patients and communities. The Lown Index is a unique tool for evaluating hospitals as social institutions using 53 metrics such as racial inclusivity of patients, employee pay equity, cost efficiency, and clinical outcomes.
Notre Dame's Michael Mayer Inks Deal with Rhoback, Irish Fans Get Special Offer
“Rhoback gets its name from the Rhodesian Ridgeback, a dog bred in Africa to hunt lions. The Ridgeback perpetually craves activity and has an unmistakable ridge that runs down its back. Wearing the ridge on our back inspires us to always be ready for the next adventure. “Our favorite days...
Jaiden Ausberry Is A Perfect Fit For Notre Dame
University Lab head coach Andrew Martin believes Jaiden Ausberry is a special young man, which makes him perfect for Notre Dame
Michigan’s Largest Street-Running Water Slide Is In Buchanan Michigan
During the summertime, the state of Michigan gets hot, and not just the temperature rising hot, but the thick, humid, hard to move and breathe hot. One of the things Michiganders love to do is find a way to cool off, whether that may be going inside, traveling to another state, or one of the most fun ways, finding water to be in. Luckily, living in Michigan there is no shortage of water or water activities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWO News
Special election to fill Walorski’s congressional seat set
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A special election to fill the remainder of Rep. Jackie Walorski’s term, will be held on the same day as the general election on Nov. 8. Walorski was killed in a car wreck last week, along with three other people. She represented the Second Congressional District, which is north central Indiana.
WNDU
INDOT investing $250 million into road projects in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Could a bypass be in Bristol’s future?. Preliminary discussions are underway according to INDOT’s Brad McNair. “Originally, we were looking at doing a pavement replacement project on State Road 120, and State Road 15,” McNair said. “The town of Bristol, Elkhart County, and MACOG have engaged us in looking at alternatives to re-route State Road 15 to avoid that heavy truck traffic downtown.”
MLive.com
Who will win the 2022 Wolverine Conference football title?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Few high school football teams in Michigan have enjoyed as much as regular season dominance as Edwardsburg during its decade in the Wolverine Conference. The Eddies boast nine league titles in 10 years and are 70-2 against Wolverine foes in the regular season during that span.
Inside Indiana Business
Holcomb calls special election to fill Walorski’s seat
Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order calling a special election in the 2nd Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Jackie Walorski, who represented the 2nd District since 2013. On August 3, Walorski and three other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
WNDU
Plymouth 5 year old battles brain tumor
PLYMOUTH Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old Plymouth boy is inspiring his family and friends all the while he battles an incurable brain tumor. In June, Carter King was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare condition in the brain stem that mainly affects children. Roughly 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with DIPG annually.
95.3 MNC
West Nile Virus detected in mosquito pool in Mishawaka
A pool of mosquitoes with West Nile Virus has been discovered in the northeast part of Mishawaka. As of right now, there are no human cases in the county, but health leaders expect West Nile activity to increase from now until the first hard frost. The St. Joseph County Department...
Inside Indiana Business
Ports of Indiana testing EV truck use
The Ports of Indiana is conducting a pilot program to examine the use of heavy-duty electric vehicles at its port in Burns Harbor. At least for the next six months, the authority will make available a variety of battery-powered trucks, terminal tractors and forklifts to its 30 tenants. The stevedores, businesses and trucking companies will be able to use the equipment as part of real-world port trucking operations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
boatlyfe.com
Great Lakes Grand Prix Essentials: Schedule Pushed Forward For Weather
<!– Racing: Great Lakes Grand Prix Essentials: Schedule Pushed Forward For Weather. It’s been a wild summer of weather across the country and Michigan City, Ind., on the southern shore of Lake Michigan, is no exception. Based on today’s forecast for unstable weather—a mix of rain, thunder and lightning—the organizers of the Great Lakes Grand Prix have advanced the schedule of races for the 57 registered teams spread across 11 classes.
abc57.com
Glow in the Park event comes to Central Park on August 26
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The back parking lot of Central Park will be hosting the Glow in the Park event on August 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Glow in the Park costs $5 per person. A DJ will provide the tunes for the party, which features foam, glow sticks, black lights, paint activities and more.
95.3 MNC
Multiple South Bend shootings on Sunday
As many as five people were injured after shootings in South Bend on Sunday, Aug. 7. Officers were called to three separate shootings, from just before midnight to after 4 a.m. They were called to the 3400 block of W. Wester, the 1900 block of W. Western, and the 500...
abc57.com
South Bend residence in danger of structural collapse after fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department puts out a house on fire off of State Road 23. At 6:33 a.m. on Monday, The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire near SR 23 highway. Multiple crews worked to contain the blaze which reportedly spread to...
abc57.com
Tools, laptops taken from business in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating the burglary of several items form a business in Elkhart on Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 7:34 a.m., police went to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road for a burglary that happened early in the morning. According to the investigation, sometime...
inkfreenews.com
Yard Trees Are Nearly Impossible To Sell For Timber
GOSHEN — I spoke to a person at the fair who had a walnut tree in his backyard. He had heard that walnut trees are valuable as timber and he was hoping to sell it, but had been turned down by several companies already. Trees that grow in urban...
Comments / 0