Man wanted for alleged rape, kidnapping arrested in Leavenworth
U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a man in Leavenworth wanted for multiple crimes out of the Topeka area.
KCTV 5
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin to inmate she was in relationship with
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney who was working for the state public defender’s office has been sentenced for smuggling heroin to a Missouri inmate she was in a relationship with while he was serving a sentence for murder. According to the U.S. Department of Justice,...
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin into Missouri prison
A Shawnee attorney was sentenced for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate in Cameron, Missouri, with whom she had a romantic relationship.
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
Man sentenced for shooting into Kansas City house occupied by woman, baby
A federal judge sentenced 34-year-old Bernard Manuel to 10 years for shooting into a Kansas City house occupied by a woman and a baby.
Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
Authorities identify man shot, killed by KCPD near 55th Street, Prospect Avenue
A man who was shot and killed by Kansas City, Missouri, police after allegedly attempting to run over an officer has been identified.
KCTV 5
Woman killed, minor critical in shooting at KCK park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left a woman dead and a minor critically injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near North 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. When...
KAKE TV
Inmate killed at Lansing prison
A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
Man sentenced for shooting that ended with car crashing into building
Jackson County judge sentenced Mike Finnell to 12 years in prison. Finnell shot Anthony Taylor who then crashed into a Kansas City building.
Alleged misuse of Unified Government credit cards under investigation
New court documents from the district court for Douglas County, Kansas, confirmed the nature of the investigation.
Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
Lansing inmate dead after apparent homicide
LANSING, Kan. — One inmate died at a Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday due to an apparent homicide. The resident at the facility was said to be 56-year old man, Fred Patterson. The final ruling of the cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. Patterson violated his parole and was admitted […]
Kansas City man pleads guilty to deadly shooting outside liquor store
Jhermeil R. Taylor, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Gerald D. Berry outside Cloud 9 Liquor Store.
KC man facing charges in connection to Sunday homicide near 35th, Garfield
A 42-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to Sunday's deadly shooting of Warner Trotter.
KC nonprofit says security guard to blame for recent thefts
Right when everything was coming together the organization said someone stole almost everything it worked for.
Police ID victim in double shooting at City Park in KCK
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue at City Park.
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. – A family is searching for answers after receiving conflicting information surrounding the suspicious disappearance of a Prairie Village mother more than three years ago. Police say then 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road in Prairie...
KCTV 5
Teen dies after being shot on birthday in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after a teenager who was fatally shot Thursday night passed away. According to the police, officers went to the 5000 block of E. 8th at 11:14 p.m. on Aug. 4 for a “medical...
KCTV 5
Shooting at KCK park kills young woman, critically injures 15-year-old
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left a young woman dead and a teenage boy critically injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near N. 32nd Street and Ford...
