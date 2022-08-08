ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, KS

Salina Post

Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river

KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
KCTV 5

Woman killed, minor critical in shooting at KCK park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left a woman dead and a minor critically injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near North 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. When...
KAKE TV

Inmate killed at Lansing prison

A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
KSN News

Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
FOX4 News Kansas City

Lansing inmate dead after apparent homicide

LANSING, Kan. — One inmate died at a Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday due to an apparent homicide. The resident at the facility was said to be 56-year old man, Fred Patterson. The final ruling of the cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. Patterson violated his parole and was admitted […]
KCTV 5

Teen dies after being shot on birthday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after a teenager who was fatally shot Thursday night passed away. According to the police, officers went to the 5000 block of E. 8th at 11:14 p.m. on Aug. 4 for a “medical...
